 

Travelers and the Travelers Championship to Match Up to $1 Million in Donations to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp After Devastating Fire

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) and the Travelers Championship today announced a joint commitment to match up to $1 million in donations to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in the wake of a significant fire on Friday night that destroyed a number of buildings on the grounds of the camp in Ashford, Connecticut.

“For more than three decades, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has brought hope and healing to children and families struggling with serious illnesses,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. “Now, after this devastating fire, the camp itself is in need of hope and healing. The Travelers family is heartbroken for the kids and families who cherish the comfort, peace and refuge the camp offers. We’re honored to lend a hand to rebuild this special place as quickly as possible.”

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman to provide a summer getaway for children living with serious illnesses, serves more than 20,000 children and family members each year through a variety of year-round programs – all free of charge. Since 2007, Travelers has supported The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, including its innovative Hospital Outreach Program, which brings the spirit, joy and healing power of camp to children in hospitals throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

For the past 14 years, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has been a primary beneficiary of the Travelers Championship, the PGA TOUR event held every year in Cromwell, Connecticut, whose net proceeds are donated 100% to charity. In addition to supporting the camp financially, Travelers employees help prepare the camp’s grounds and program areas for the arrival of campers and their families.

“We’re relieved, first and foremost, that no one was injured in this terrible fire, and we’re grateful to all of the first responders for their brave efforts under extremely hazardous conditions,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director. “We know how much campers and their families were looking forward to returning to camp – and to a sense of normalcy – after in-person programming was suspended last summer due to COVID-19. The Travelers Championship is committed to being there for the camp at every step of the way as it recovers from this tragic event.”

