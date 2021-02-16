 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Welcomes Tony Chase to its Board of Directors

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services, announced today the addition of Tony Chase to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Tony to Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Board of Directors,“ said Heritage-Crystal Clean President & CEO Brian Recatto. “Mr. Chase is a highly respected entrepreneur and leader in the Houston area with a proven track record of building successful businesses in an aggressive timeframe. Having a group of diverse voices at the leadership table is increasingly important as we work to reach our full potential as a leading environmental services company that helps the business world run cleaner.”

Mr. Chase is the current chairman and CEO of ChaseSource, L.P., a Houston-based staffing, facilities management, and real estate development firm that is recognized as one of the largest minority-owned businesses in the nation. He is also the principal owner of the Marriott Hotel at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, TX.

“The world is re-evaluating its relationship with waste and where energy comes from,” Tony shared. “Crystal Clean is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities now and in the future as a leader in the environmental services industry. I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the strategic plan of the company as we all work towards reaching our full capacity.”

Mr. Chase is a Houston native and graduate from Harvard College, holds a degree from Harvard Law School and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a successful entrepreneur and has started and sold three ventures, including a conglomerate of radio stations, a group of international call centers, and the mobile phone service provider Cricket Wireless. He also sits on the board of several Houston-area nonprofits and national companies.

Mr. Chase is the recipient of many awards including the American Jewish Committee’s 2016 Human Relations Award, Houston Technology Center’s 2015 Entrepreneur of the Year, 2013 Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award (NAACP), 2013 Bob Onstead Leadership Award (GHP) and the 2012 Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award. He also received Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year, the Pinnacle Award (Bank of America) and the Baker Faculty Award (UH Law Center).

In September of 2020 we accepted The Board Challenge and we are proud to say that in less than six months we have met that challenge. We strongly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean will realize many benefits from the contributions Mr. Chase will bring to our business.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Founded in 1999 by a team of seasoned industry professionals, Crystal Clean operates a nationwide network of branches serving the continental USA and Ontario, Canada. The company is headquartered in Elgin, IL and operates more than 85 service branches across the nation through which it services approximately 91,000 customer locations. In addition, we operate multiple waste recovery centers, including an oil re-refinery, regional antifreeze recovery centers, and several wastewater treatment facilities. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. Learn more at www.crystal-clean.com.



