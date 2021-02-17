Harris Williams Advises Kaizen Collision Center on its Growth Equity Investment from LNC Partners

“Kaizen is recognized for its quality work and its top-notch customer service. The company has grown significantly since its founding in 2013, and we are excited to see what it achieves with LNC as a partner,” said Joe Conner, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The collision repair sector remains an area of significant interest for private equity investors. Kaizen will be a company to keep an eye on as CEO Jacob Tilzer continues to be the majority shareholder and lead the business through its next phase of growth with the support of the LNC team.”

Harris Williams , a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Kaizen Collision Center (Kaizen), a leading full-service collision repair provider, on its growth equity partnership with LNC Partners (LNC). The transaction was led by Joe Conner , Elliott Yousefian and Michael Meyer of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group and Nick Kron of the firm’s Richmond office.

Kaizen is a leading full-service collision repair provider in the Southwest region of the United States with an impressive track record of growth and a service offering that includes certified collision repair, paint and body, auto glass, and fleet services. Founded in December 2013 by Jacob Tilzer, the company operates in attractive, fast-growing markets in the region including Phoenix; Flagstaff, Arizona; Yuma, Arizona; and San Diego. Kaizen currently operates ten locations, having recently completed an acquisition of three shops in northern Arizona. With strong relationships with the nation’s leading insurance carriers, OEM certifications and a reputation for first-rate customer service, Kaizen is on track to continue its rapid ascent as one of the region’s leading multi-site collision providers.

LNC is a Northern Virginia-based private equity firm with over $500 million of capital under management that provides debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. LNC invests across a broad range of industries and typically provides between $5 million to $30 million of capital to companies in support of buyouts, recapitalizations, refinancings, and acquisition and growth financings. The firm focuses on companies that generate at least $2 million of EBITDA and places an emphasis on management and founder-owned businesses.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams T&L Group serves companies in a broad range of attractive niches, including third-party logistics (3PL), automotive and heavy-duty vehicle, transportation equipment, and truck, rail, marine and air transportation. For more information on the firm’s T&L Group and other recent transactions, visit the T&L Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

