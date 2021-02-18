SAIC Names John Bonsell as New Senior Vice President of Government Affairs

“We are incredibly excited for John to rejoin SAIC. He brings extensive industry knowledge and government experience as well as his in-depth working knowledge of the Department of Defense. John will continue to push SAIC further in meeting our customers’ needs as they navigate their digital transformation journeys,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) announced today that John Bonsell will rejoin the company as the new senior vice president of Government Affairs, effective immediately. Bonsell will lead SAIC Government Affairs supporting SAIC's strategic objectives through engagement with federal executive branch officials, members of Congress and their staffs, and state and local officials.

Bonsell worked at SAIC for eight years, first as a consultant from 2007 to 2012 and later as a vice president within Government Affairs from 2015 to 2018. Prior to returning to SAIC, he was the Majority Staff director for the Senate Armed Services Committee where he managed the confirmation oversight responsibilities of the committee, and was primarily focused on the Department of Defense and other related security functions of the government.

Earlier in his career, Bonsell served as the ranking staff director for the Senate Armed Services Committee and was the legislative director and deputy chief of staff for Sen. James Inhofe. During his military service with the Army, he served as chief of concepts and doctrine for the Army. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Penn State University.

Bonsell succeeds SAIC Senior Vice President Tom Eldridge, who will retire this spring. “Tom will remain with SAIC through April to ensure a successful transition. I want to thank him for more than 11 years with SAIC and for all of his contributions to our success,” Keene said.

“It has been a privilege to work at SAIC with so many talented and innovative colleagues,” said Eldridge. “I am incredibly excited about SAIC’s future and will work with John for a smooth transition.”

