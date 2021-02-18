Xilam Publishes 2020 Revenues
Xilam Animation (ISIN Code: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL) (Paris:XIL), an independent company that produces and distributes animated programs, has announced its revenues for fiscal year 2020, ending December 31, 2020.
(in thousands of euros)
12.31.2020 (1)
Consolidated
12.31.2020 (1)
Constant perimeter
(ex.Cube Creative)
12.31.2019
Revenues from new productions and developments
10 515
8 893
15 523
Subsidies for new productions and developments
2 712
2 470
7 722
Total revenues from new productions and developments
13 227
11 363
23 245
Catalogue revenues
8 633
7 361
6 752
Other revenues
33
32
64
Total revenues and subsidies
21 894
18 755
30 061
Other current operating income (including CIA) (2)
2 722
2 447
3 410
Total operating income
24 616
21 203
33 471
(1) unaudited data
(2) this amount includes an estimate of the Audiovisual Tax Credit (CIA)
Xilam Animation's business is in line with the company's expectations for fiscal year 2020 and allows to confirm its €78 million in cumulative revenue guidance for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. In a context marked by the global health crisis, Xilam has maintained a strong development and production slate while continuing its conquest of streaming platforms.
