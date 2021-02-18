Xilam Publishes 2020 Revenues

(in thousands of euros)

Xilam Animation (ISIN Code: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL) (Paris:XIL), an independent company that produces and distributes animated programs, has announced its revenues for fiscal year 2020, ending December 31, 2020.

12.31.2020 (1)

Consolidated

12.31.2020 (1)

Constant perimeter

(ex.Cube Creative)

12.31.2019

Revenues from new productions and developments 10 515 8 893 15 523

Subsidies for new productions and developments 2 712 2 470 7 722

Total revenues from new productions and developments 13 227 11 363 23 245

Catalogue revenues 8 633 7 361 6 752

Other revenues 33 32 64

Total revenues and subsidies 21 894 18 755 30 061

Other current operating income (including CIA) (2) 2 722 2 447 3 410

Total operating income 24 616 21 203 33 471

(1) unaudited data

(2) this amount includes an estimate of the Audiovisual Tax Credit (CIA)

Xilam Animation's business is in line with the company's expectations for fiscal year 2020 and allows to confirm its €78 million in cumulative revenue guidance for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. In a context marked by the global health crisis, Xilam has maintained a strong development and production slate while continuing its conquest of streaming platforms.