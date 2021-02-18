 

Xilam Publishes 2020 Revenues

Xilam Animation (ISIN Code: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL) (Paris:XIL), an independent company that produces and distributes animated programs, has announced its revenues for fiscal year 2020, ending December 31, 2020.

(in thousands of euros)

12.31.2020 (1)
Consolidated

12.31.2020 (1)
Constant perimeter
(ex.Cube Creative)

12.31.2019

Revenues from new productions and developments

10 515

8 893

15 523

Subsidies for new productions and developments

2 712

2 470

7 722

Total revenues from new productions and developments

13 227

11 363

23 245

Catalogue revenues

8 633

7 361

6 752

Other revenues

33

32

64

Total revenues and subsidies

21 894

18 755

30 061

Other current operating income (including CIA) (2)

2 722

2 447

3 410

Total operating income

24 616

21 203

33 471

(1) unaudited data
(2) this amount includes an estimate of the Audiovisual Tax Credit (CIA)

Xilam Animation's business is in line with the company's expectations for fiscal year 2020 and allows to confirm its €78 million in cumulative revenue guidance for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. In a context marked by the global health crisis, Xilam has maintained a strong development and production slate while continuing its conquest of streaming platforms.

