Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia Pacific (Photo: Business Wire)

Serving a powerful mission to keep people safe and businesses running, Everbridge’s global software-as-a-service platform has helped organizations manage major threats to life safety and continuity of operations for close to 20 years. As the pioneer of critical event management (CEM), Everbridge and its mission now grow in importance every day as organizations and governments navigate the return to work, campuses and public spaces amid the global pandemic, while coordinating mass distribution of a vaccine. Watch Everbridge CEO David Meredith’s recent interview with OpenGov Asia on the importance of the critical event management industry: Responsibility and Collaboration are Key for Effective Critical Event Management.

Commenting on its recent deployment of Everbridge, the SPIU (State Project Implementation Unit), National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) for the Government of Kerala provided the following statement: “We have selected Everbridge to deploy the next generation of our state-wide alerting system based on their proven, scalable platform that supports other states across India, as well as the robustness of their Public Warning product features and roadmap.”

Continued the recent statement by Government of Kerala: “As a coastal state, Kerala is home to 34 million residents and welcomes over 16 million tourists each year. We are implementing a best practices approach to state-wide emergency notification. As we continue to evolve our systems, our goal was to select the market leader and to build in enhancements from the effective deployments that have been leveraged in other countries, creating our most comprehensive warning system to date.”