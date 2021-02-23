 

Pentair Names Adrian Chiu as EVP, Chief Transformation Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 12:55  |  33   |   |   

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced today that it has named Adrian Chiu to its executive leadership team as Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer effective March 1, 2021. Chiu will report to John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO.

“At Pentair, we are focused on delivering for customers and creating value for our shareholders,” said Stauch. “Adrian has a demonstrated track record of leading change through the utilization of our Pentair Integrated Management System (PIMS) toolkit. His appointment to this role and our executive leadership team is a step forward for our desire to drive accelerated return on sales expansion in our core business, while also investing in our strategic growth strategies for the future.”

Chiu has held positions of increasing responsibility in his nearly 10 years at Pentair including playing a pivotal leadership role in the 2018 separation of Pentair’s electrical business which is now nVent Electric plc. Chiu currently serves as Vice President, Total Rewards and Human Resources Information Systems. Prior to joining Pentair, Chiu had over 11 years of experience leading and consulting on large-scale HR Technology & Transformation projects for several major global companies.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pentair Names Adrian Chiu as EVP, Chief Transformation Officer Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced today that it has named Adrian Chiu to its executive leadership team as Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer effective March 1, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
28.01.21
Pentair Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
20
Pentair - Mischkonzern mit dem Schwerpunkt Wasser