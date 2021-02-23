OneSpan Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020; Exceeds Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance

"Improved demand for mobile security and continued strong demand for e-signature solutions resulted in record bookings of recurring revenue contracts and stronger than forecast revenue in the fourth quarter,” stated OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “For the full year, ARR grew 29%, near the high-end of our multi-year goal of 25%-30% average growth; 66% of software revenues were recurring, up from 49% in the prior year; and software and services contributed a record 62% of total revenue. In 2021, we expect continued strong growth in ARR and recurring revenue along with a modest decline in hardware revenue. As we near completion of our transition to a recurring revenue led sales model in 2021, we are continuing to invest in our solution portfolio and in expanding our market presence to deliver long-term growth with increasing profitability.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights5

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $52.9 million, a decrease of 25% from $70.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue for the full year 2020 was $215.7 million, a decrease of 15% from $253.5 million for the full year 2019. Year-over-year revenue comparisons were affected by the one-time positive impact on full year 2019 revenue of many customers accelerating purchases to comply with the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) regulation and our accelerated transition from perpetual licenses to recurring revenue in 2020.

Gross profit was $39.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $152.3 million for the full year 2020. Gross profit was $49.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $171.5 million for the full year 2019. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 74% and for the full year 2020 was 71%. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 70% and for the full year 2019 was 68%.

GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.0 million, and for the full year 2020 was $5.3 million. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.4 million, and for the full year 2019 was $14.2 million.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, or $0.04 per share, and was $5.5 million, or $0.14 per share, for the full year 2020. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. GAAP net income for the full year 2019 was $7.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.2 million, or 6% of revenue, and for the full year 2020 was $14.2 million, or 7% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $12.8 million, or 18% of revenue, and for the full year 2019 was $31.8 million or 13% of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share, and for the full year 2020 was $6.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.1 million or $0.23 per diluted share, and for the full year 2019 was $20.7 million or $0.52 per diluted share.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at December 31, 2020 totaled $115.3 million compared to $112.7 million and $109.8 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, OneSpan repurchased 250,000 shares of its common stock totaling $5.0 million at an average price of $20.10 per share.

Recurring revenue is comprised of subscription, term-based software licenses, and maintenance revenue. ARR is calculated as the annualized value of our customer recurring contracts with a term of at least one-year, as of the measuring date. These include subscription, term-based license, and maintenance contracts and exclude one-time fees. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of a recurring contract, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with the customer for a new recurring contract or renewal, or until such customer notifies us that it is not renewing its recurring contract. Dollar-based net expansion rate (“DBNE”) is defined as the year-over-year growth in ARR from the same set of customers at the end of the prior year period. An explanation of the use of non-GAAP measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in tables below. 2019 results have been revised to correct for certain immaterial errors. For additional information, see the “Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements” section of this press release.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

For the Full Year 2021, OneSpan currently expects:

ARR growth of 22% to 26%

Recurring revenue in the range of $120 million to $125 million

Total revenue in the range of $215 million to $225 million

Adjusted EBITDA approximately break-even

OneSpan Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Revenue Product and license $ 29,093 $ 50,638 $ 132,986 $ 183,313 Services and other 23,835 19,893 82,705 70,171 Total revenue 52,928 70,531 215,691 253,484 Cost of goods sold Product and license 8,442 16,427 41,820 63,393 Services and other 5,224 4,947 21,619 18,569 Total cost of goods sold 13,666 21,374 63,439 81,962 Gross profit 39,262 49,157 152,252 171,522 Operating costs Sales and marketing 16,727 16,924 60,856 61,503 Research and development 10,016 10,035 41,194 42,463 General and administrative 12,487 14,357 46,338 43,897 Amortization of intangible assets 2,073 2,419 9,122 9,470 Total operating costs 41,303 43,735 157,510 157,333 Operating income (loss) (2,041 ) 5,422 (5,258 ) 14,189 Interest income, net 15 315 404 747 Other income (expense), net 547 1,184 1,434 (527 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,479 ) 6,921 (3,420 ) 14,409 Provision for income taxes 277 2,336 2,035 6,545 Net income (loss) $ (1,756 ) $ 4,585 $ (5,455 ) $ 7,864 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 39,990 40,076 40,035 40,050 Diluted 39,990 40,176 40,035 40,136

(1) 2019 results have been revised to correct for certain immaterial misstatements. For additional information, see the “Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements” section of this press release.

OneSpan Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) 2020 2019 (1) ASSETS Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 88,394 $ 84,282 Short term investments 26,859 25,511 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,135 in 2020 and $2,524 in 2019 57,537 62,405 Inventories, net 13,093 19,819 Prepaid expenses 7,837 6,198 Contract assets 7,202 5,240 Other current assets 6,256 6,346 Total current assets 207,178 209,801 Property and equipment, net 11,835 11,454 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,356 10,580 Goodwill 97,552 94,612 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 27,196 36,209 Deferred income taxes 7,030 7,863 Contract assets - non-current 1,877 3,355 Other assets 11,179 8,668 Total assets $ 375,203 $ 382,542 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,684 $ 10,835 Deferred revenue 43,417 30,338 Accrued wages and payroll taxes 13,649 15,415 Short-term income taxes payable 2,618 7,410 Other accrued expenses 8,334 8,786 Deferred compensation 1,602 1,028 Total current liabilities 75,304 73,812 Long-term deferred revenue 11,730 15,259 Long-term lease liabilities 12,399 11,299 Other long-term liabilities 10,423 8,297 Long-term income taxes payable 6,095 6,958 Deferred income taxes 1,912 4,623 Total liabilities 117,863 120,248 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 — — Common stock: $.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 40,353 and 40,207 shares issued; 40,353 and 40,207 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 98,819 96,109 Treasury stock, at cost, 250 and 0 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (5,030 ) — Retained earnings 173,731 179,440 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,220 ) (13,295 ) Total stockholders' equity 257,340 262,294 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 375,203 $ 382,542

(1) 2019 results have been revised to correct for certain immaterial misstatements. For additional information, see the “Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements” section of this press release.

OneSpan Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 (1) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) from operations $ (5,455 ) $ 7,864 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation, amortization, and impairment of intangible assets 12,003 11,545 Loss on disposal of assets 118 69 Deferred tax benefit (1,487 ) (1,624 ) Stock-based compensation 4,740 3,368 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6,792 (3,414 ) Inventories, net 6,725 (5,391 ) Contract assets (191 ) 1,740 Accounts payable (5,237 ) 3,628 Income taxes payable (5,642 ) 158 Accrued expenses (3,124 ) (1,286 ) Deferred compensation 574 (334 ) Deferred revenue 8,342 1,465 Other assets and liabilities (3,236 ) 456 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,922 18,244 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short term investments (34,060 ) (33,839 ) Maturities of short term investments 32,630 31,399 Additions to property and equipment (3,101 ) (7,453 ) Other (133 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,664 ) (9,893 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (5,030 ) — Tax payments for restricted stock issuances (2,030 ) (569 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,060 ) (569 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 914 (208 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 4,112 7,574 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 85,129 77,555 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 89,241 $ 85,129

(1) 2019 results have been revised to correct for certain immaterial misstatements. For additional information, see the “Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements” section of this press release.

Revenue by major products and services (in thousands, unaudited): Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Hardware products $ 16,236 $ 31,649 $ 81,849 $ 127,005 Term-based software licenses 8,132 6,399 24,602 16,095 Perpetual software licenses 4,725 12,590 26,535 40,213 Product and license $ 29,093 $ 50,638 $ 132,986 $ 183,313 Subscription 8,502 6,117 27,788 22,280 Professional services 1,589 1,764 5,689 5,759 Maintenance, support and other 13,744 12,012 49,228 42,132 Services and other $ 23,835 $ 19,893 $ 82,705 $ 70,171 Total revenue $ 52,928 $ 70,531 $ 215,691 $ 253,484

Recurring Revenue (in thousands, unaudited): Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Subscription $ 8,502 $ 6,117 $ 27,788 $ 22,280 Term-based software licenses 8,132 6,399 24,602 16,095 Maintenance, support and other 13,744 12,012 49,228 42,132 Total Recurring Revenue $ 30,378 $ 24,528 $ 101,618 $ 80,507

(1) 2019 results have been revised to correct for certain immaterial misstatements. For additional information, see the “Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements” section of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report financial results in accordance with GAAP. We also evaluate our performance using certain non-GAAP operating metrics, namely Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. Our management believes that these measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of our business and facilitates in comparison to our historical operating results. We believe these non-GAAP operating metrics provide additional tools for investors to use to compare our business with other companies in the industry.

These non-GAAP measures are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation, as alternatives or substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. While we believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful within the context described below, they are in fact incomplete and are not a measure that should be used to evaluate our full performance or our prospects. Such an evaluation needs to consider all of the complexities associated with our business including, but not limited to, how past actions are affecting current results and how they may affect future results, how we have chosen to finance the business, and how taxes affect the final amounts that are or will be available to shareholders as a return on their investment. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are found below.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, and certain non-recurring items, including acquisition related costs, lease exit costs, rebranding costs, and accruals for legal contingencies. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a simplified measure of performance for use in communicating our performance to investors and analysts and for comparisons to other companies within our industry. As a performance measure, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA presents a view of our operating results that is most closely related to serving our customers. By excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, and certain non-recurring items, we are able to evaluate performance without considering decisions that, in most cases, are not directly related to meeting our customers’ requirements and were either made in prior periods (e.g., depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, lease exit costs, reversal of a prior period legal contingency accrual), or deal with the structure or financing of the business (e.g., interest, acquisition related costs, rebranding costs) or reflect the application of regulations that are outside of the control of our management team (e.g., taxes). Similarly, we find the comparison of our results to those of our competitors is facilitated when we do not consider the impact of these items.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Net income (loss) $ (1,756 ) $ 4,585 $ (5,455 ) $ 7,864 Interest income, net (15 ) (315 ) (404 ) (747 ) Provision for income taxes 277 2,336 2,035 6,545 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 2,810 2,966 12,003 11,545 Long-term incentive compensation 1,840 2,008 6,001 5,324 Non-recurring items — 1,250 — 1,250 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,156 $ 12,830 $ 14,180 $ 31,781

(1) 2019 results have been revised to correct for certain immaterial misstatements. For additional information, see the “Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements” section of this press release.

Non-GAAP Net Income & Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

We define non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as net income or EPS before the consideration of long-term incentive compensation expenses, the amortization of intangible assets, and certain non-recurring items. We use these measures to assess the impact of our performance excluding items that can significantly impact the comparison of our results between periods and the comparison to competitors.

Long-term incentive compensation for management and others is directly tied to performance and this measure allows management to see the relationship of the cost of incentives to the performance of the business operations directly if such incentives are based on that period’s performance. To the extent that such incentives are based on performance over a period of several years, there may be periods which have significant adjustments to the accruals in the period but which relate to a longer period of time, and which can make it difficult to assess the results of the business operations in the current period. In addition, the Company’s long-term incentives generally reflect the use of restricted stock grants or cash awards while other companies may use different forms of incentives the cost of which is determined on a different basis, which makes a comparison difficult. We exclude amortization of intangible assets as we believe the amount of such expense in any given period may not be correlated directly to the performance of the business operations and that such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions, the full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets or the write down of such assets due to an impairment event. However, intangible assets contribute to current and future revenue and related amortization expense will recur in future periods until expired or written down.

We also exclude certain non-recurring items including impacts of tax reform, acquisition related costs, rebranding costs, lease exit costs, and reserves for certain legal contingencies as these items are unrelated to the operations of our core business. By excluding these items, we are better able to compare the operating results of our underlying core business from one reporting period to the next.

We make a tax adjustment based on the above adjustments resulting in an effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which may differ from the GAAP tax rate. We believe the effective tax rates we use in the adjustment are reasonable estimates of the overall tax rates for the Company under its global operating structure.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Net income (loss) $ (1,756 ) $ 4,585 $ (5,455 ) $ 7,864 Long-term incentive compensation 1,840 2,008 6,001 5,324 Amortization of intangible assets 2,073 2,419 9,122 9,470 Non-recurring items — 1,250 — 1,250 Tax impact of adjustments (2) (783 ) (1,135 ) (3,025 ) (3,209 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,374 $ 9,127 $ 6,643 $ 20,699 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.52 Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 40,199 40,176 40,293 40,136

(1) 2019 results have been revised to correct for certain immaterial misstatements. For additional information, see the “Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements” section of this press release. (2) The tax impact of adjustments is calculated as 20% of the adjustments in all periods.

Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements

As previously announced, the Company identified immaterial errors related to certain contracts with customers involving term software licenses in prior period results previously reported. The net contract assets that originated from a portion of these contracts in prior periods were not properly accounted for in subsequent periods, which caused overstatements of revenue. The cumulative overstatements of revenue totaled $2.2 million from the first quarter in the year ended December 31, 2018 to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, representing less than 0.5% of total revenue in that time frame.

To correct these immaterial errors related to prior periods, the Company adjusted the prior period revenue and related amounts in this earnings press release and expects to adjust the prior period revenue and related amounts in future filings with the SEC.

The following table presents the effects of the aforementioned revisions to our total revenue in prior periods.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 As Previously Reported $ 56,492 $ 71,003 $ 79,725 $ 56,234 $ 47,608 $ 64,799 $ 52,495 $ 49,554 $ 45,432 Adjustments (122 ) (472 ) (34 ) (67 ) (512 ) (483 ) (326 ) (48 ) (87 ) As Revised $ 56,370 $ 70,531 $ 79,691 $ 56,167 $ 47,096 $ 64,316 $ 52,169 $ 49,506 $ 45,345

