 

Osisko Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Company” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to announce a first quarter 2021 dividend of C$0.05 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

For shareholders residing in the United States, the U.S. dollar equivalent will be determined based on the daily rate published by the Bank of Canada on March 31, 2021. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company also wishes to remind its shareholders that it has implemented a dividend reinvestment plan (the “Plan”). Shareholders who are residents of Canada and the United States may elect to participate in the Plan in connection with the dividend to be paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2021. More details are available on Osisko’s website at http://osiskogr.com/en/dividends/drip/

Non-registered beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank or other financial institution that holds their common shares to inquire about the applicable enrolment deadline and to request enrolment in the Plan. For more information on how to enroll or any other inquiries, contact the Agent at 1-800-387-0825 (toll-free in Canada) or inquiries@canstockta.com.

Participation in the Plan does not relieve shareholders of any liability for taxes that may be payable in respect of dividends that are reinvested in common shares under the Plan. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors concerning the tax implications of their participation in the Plan having regard to their particular circumstances.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 140 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

