Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate at the virtual Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference Tuesday, March 2 at 11:40 a.m. EST and the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. EST. Both sessions will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com. Transcripts of these sessions will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

Walmart to Present at Both the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

