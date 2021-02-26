 

Spotify Prices $1,300.0 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

Spotify Technology S.A. (“Spotify”) (NYSE: SPOT) today announced that on February 25, 2021, its indirect subsidiary, Spotify USA Inc. (“Spotify USA”), priced its offering of $1,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0% exchangeable senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior, unsecured basis, by Spotify. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on March 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Spotify USA also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $200,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Spotify USA. The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or exchanged. Before December 15, 2025, noteholders will have the right to exchange their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after December 15, 2025, noteholders may exchange their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Spotify USA will settle exchanges by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, ordinary shares of Spotify or a combination of cash and ordinary shares of Spotify, at Spotify USA’s election. The initial exchange rate is 1.9410 ordinary shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial exchange price of approximately $515.20 per ordinary share. The initial exchange price represents a premium of approximately 70.0% over the last reported sale price of $303.06 per ordinary share of Spotify on February 25, 2021. The exchange rate and exchange price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

The notes will not be redeemable prior to March 20, 2024, except in the event of certain tax law changes. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), for cash at Spotify USA’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after March 20, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per ordinary share of Spotify exceeds 130% of the exchange price for a specified period of time. In addition, the notes will be redeemable, in whole and not in part, at Spotify USA’s option at any time in connection with certain changes in tax law. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special and additional interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

