 

First Majestic Awarded as Socially Responsible Business in Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 15:00  |  72   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that its three operating mines in Mexico, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and La Encantada Silver Mine have all been awarded with the 2021 Socially Responsible Business Distinction Award (the “Award”), also known as the Empresa Socialmente Responsable Award, for best sustainability practices.

Presented annually by the Mexican Centre for Philanthropy (“CEMEFI”) and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility (“ALIARSE”), this Award recognizes First Majestic for its corporate ethics and good governance practices and also recognizes the Company for its dedication to the social and environmental landscapes in which it operates. The Award affirms First Majestic’s position as a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility, and was achieved through demonstrating continued transparency, environmental stewardship, and sustainability within its operations in Mexico.

The San Dimas operation, located in the state of Durango, received the Award for the tenth consecutive year; the Santa Elena operation, located in the state of Sonora, received the Award for the seventh consecutive year; and the La Encantada operation, located in the state of Coahuila, received the distinction for the first time.

“I am proud of First Majestic’s commitment to positive and long-lasting impact across the communities where we work,” said Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic. “Social management is a core tenet of the Company and it is continually ingrained in our operations. Being recognized by CEMEFI and ALIARSE emphasizes our daily focus on creating opportunities for social, economic and environmental development. This Award is proudly shared with the communities where we work.”

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 12.5 to 13.9 million silver ounces or 20.6 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

“signed”

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Majestic Awarded as Socially Responsible Business in Mexico VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that its three operating mines in Mexico, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:36 Uhr
Was ein Schwachsinn!: Gold und Silber unter Druck wegen banalen Gründen - Rache der Manipulateure an wallstreetsilverbets.com?
05.03.21
First Majestic wurde in Mexiko als Unternehmen mit sozialer Verantwortung geehrt
05.03.21
First Majestic Awarded as Socially Responsible Business in Mexico
05.03.21
Goldexperte Bußler: So überverkauft wie seit 2013 nicht mehr
04.03.21
Gold: SKRR Exploration, First Majestic, Lufthansa – Diese Werte heben ab!
03.03.21
Inflation ante portas – Schulden wachsen
02.03.21
First Majestic stellt Antrag auf ein Schiedsverfahren nach NAFTA gegen die mexikanische Regierung
02.03.21
First Majestic Initiates International Arbitration Request under NAFTA against the Government of Mexico
27.02.21
SILBER: Silber – Nun ist Obacht geboten!
26.02.21
Massiver Turnaround im Chart: STAR-INVESTOR Sprott ist völlig begeistert von dieser Silber-Aktie! Er kauft 20% in der aktuellen Finanzierung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
42.093
First Majestic, ein Silberjunior auf dem Weg in die Mittelklasse?
31.01.21
152
First Majestic Silver...die BLASE ist am platzen!
01.09.20
2
First Majestic veröffentlicht ESG-Bericht zur Nachhaltigkeit