Global Partners LP Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021.

A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K is available to be viewed or downloaded on the Partnership’s website at https://ir.globalp.com or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A hard copy of the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements also can be obtained free of charge by contacting the Global Partners Investor Relations department at (857) 383-2409 or emailing GLP@investorrelations.com.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global Partners also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global Partners LP, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.



