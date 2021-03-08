 

EQS-News Relief Increases Issued Share Capital with Creation of Treasury Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 07:00  |  82   |   |   

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Relief Increases Issued Share Capital with Creation of Treasury Shares

08.03.2021 / 07:00

Relief Increases Issued Share Capital with Creation of Treasury Shares

Geneva, Switzerland, March 08, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase of the Company's registered share capital from 3,246,727,248 to 3,371,727,248 shares through the issuance of 125,000,000 shares at an issue price of CHF 0.01. The 125,000,000 new shares, to be issued out of the Company's authorized capital, are fully subscribed for by Relief Therapeutics International SA, its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or around March 11, 2021. Execution of the transaction will provide Relief with treasury shares, offering greater financial flexibility to raise funds in an efficient manner and in line with its equity plans for the Company and its subsidiaries.

###

ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. late-stage clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100TM.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.

www.relieftherapeutics.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

CONTACT
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA                      
Chairman of the Board
Mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com 		FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva
Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14
Mail: relief@mc-services.eu

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG
Avenue de Sécheron 15
1202 Genève
Switzerland
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173713

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1173713  08.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173713&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Relief Increases Issued Share Capital with Creation of Treasury Shares EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Relief Increases Issued Share Capital with Creation of Treasury Shares 08.03.2021 / 07:00 Relief Increases Issued Share Capital with Creation of Treasury Shares Geneva, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG verkauft erfolgreich Hotel-Immobilie 'Villa Kennedy' in Frankfurt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Berufung von David Bray, einer ehemaligen ...
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet ...
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK plans Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate growth in the ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Partnered with Rarestone Capital for the Development and Incubation of ...
Lloyd Fonds AG: Goldener Bulle für zwei Publikumsfonds
EQS-Adhoc: Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Relief erhöht das ausgegebene Grundkapital durch neu geschaffene eigene Aktien (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Relief erhöht das ausgegebene Grundkapital durch neu geschaffene eigene Aktien
24.02.21
DGAP-News: Relief berichtet: NeuroRx gab bekannt, dass RLF-100(TM) bei Patienten mit kritischer Covid-19 und High Flow Sauerstofftherapie am Tag 28 eine um zehn Tage beschleunigte Genesung nach Atemversagen zeigte (deutsch)
24.02.21
EQS-News: Relief berichtet: NeuroRx gab bekannt, dass RLF-100(TM) bei Patienten mit kritischer Covid-19 und High Flow Sauerstofftherapie am Tag 28 eine um zehn Tage beschleunigte Genesung nach Atemversagen zeigte
24.02.21
EQS-News: Relief Reports: NeuroRx Announced that RLF-100(TM) has Demonstrated Ten-Day Accelerated Recovery from Respiratory Failure among Patients with Severe Covid-19 Treated with HFNO at 28 Day Interim Endpoint
10.02.21
DGAP-News: Relief bestätigt die Veröffentlichung vorläufiger Ergebnisse aus der Pha-se-2b/3-Studie mit intravenös verabreichtem RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) (deutsch)
10.02.21
EQS-News: Relief bestätigt die Veröffentlichung vorläufiger Ergebnisse aus der Pha-se-2b/3-Studie mit intravenös verabreichtem RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil)
10.02.21
EQS-News: Relief Confirms Release of Preliminary Findings from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)
09.02.21
DGAP-News: Relief gibt Rücktritt von Thomaz Burckhardt als Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates bekannt (deutsch)
09.02.21
EQS-News: Relief gibt Rücktritt von Thomaz Burckhardt als Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates bekannt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:10 Uhr
7.558
Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
03.11.20
2
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im US-FDA