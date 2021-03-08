Today, Swiss LBM company beaconsmind AG announced its collaboration with leading German home furniture specialist DEPOT. Thanks to the beaconsmind solution, marketing teams at DEPOT will be able to transform the in-store customer experience. Through its existing mobile app, DEPOT will be able to interact in real time with local, personalised messages, offers and other interactions based on their clients’ profiles, purchase history and location within its stores.

beaconsmind AG (Paris:MLBMD) announced today it will implement its location-based marketing (LBM) solution for DEPOT, one of the largest home furniture specialists in the German-speaking countries with over 500 stores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. DEPOT will use beaconsmind’s software Suite and Beacon hardware, which will communicate with the DEPOT mobile app, to transform its shopping experience in-store through digital interactions.

For DEPOT, this new high-performance, measurable marketing and experience channel will contribute to bridging the gap in shopping experiences between online and offline. beaconsmind will enable DEPOT to know their clients better, and to adapt offers and recommendations as customers browse through their different sections with home furniture, home decoration and accessories.

Dr. Gunnar George, Managing Director at DEPOT said "The use of disruptive technologies is more important than ever for retailers. Our customers are increasingly digital, and it is a priority for us to open digital interaction channels. Our dynamic inventory, evolving through the seasons and trends, and our large store formats are ideal to interact with customers directly through their phones, and we look forward to making the shopping experience more exciting for customers by providing personalized and relevant interactions based on where they stand in the store."

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG said “In an omnichannel world, we enable retailers like DEPOT to make brick-and-mortar stores even more attractive, thanks to a shopping experience that integrates the advantages that they find online. Customers are now starting to expect a level of personalization and interaction everywhere and our thesis is that they will soon find non-digitally enhanced shopping inferior to online. And this is where our sweet spot is, by enabling retailers like DEPOT with brick-and-mortar networks that are central to their brand narrative, to enhance their stores with digital interaction capabilities, and therefore seamlessly merge online and offline. DEPOT is breaking new ground by digitising its network and investing in customer experience, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue their impressive expansion. Max Weiland added: “This significant customer acquisition highlights beaconsmind’s ability to rapidly deploy its commercial strategy. This win also points to a shortening of the sales cycles, and the maturity of the solution which meets the needs of distribution company ".

About DEPOT

The Gries Deco Company, with its two strong brands DEPOT and ipuro, is today one of the largest decoration and furnishing specialists in the German-speaking countries. The company currently employs around 6,500 people and has over 500 DEPOT shops (including partners) in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Opening ~30 shops per year since 2005, DEPOT established itself as a leading provider of ideas for innovative furnishing and home accessories. The range of high-quality products changes seasonally and is coupled with innovative, modern design, feel-good factor and customer-friendly prices. 700,000 customers shop at DEPOT every month.

For more information, please visit www.depot-online.de

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210307005042/en/