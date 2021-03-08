Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the Company’s Commitment to Equality

On International Women’s Day, Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced the launch of a yearlong research and convening initiative entitled “Inclusive Future.” Following a year when inclusion and diversity efforts moved center stage amid the global pandemic, the absence of a single authoritative approach to effectively measure inclusion in business has become even more apparent. To address this need, PMI’s Inclusive Future initiative will explore best practices and established thought leadership to advance the discourse surrounding inclusivity and devise effective and timely ways to promote inclusive cultures. PMI recognizes workplace inclusion and diversity as vital to creativity and innovation—both essential drivers of the company’s business transformation as it works to achieve its vision of a smoke-free future and contribute to a fairer, more equitable world.

“Measuring diversity is the easy part. Measuring and understanding inclusivity is far more complex, as we discovered through trialing inclusivity measurement efforts at PMI,” commented Silke Muenster, Chief Diversity Officer at PMI. “While established frameworks, language, and tools exist for measuring inclusivity today, it is clear that they are far from adequate. In the context of a world that shifted radically in 2020, this new initiative will help us to develop compelling ways to further inclusion within the PMI global organization and, we hope, beyond our walls as well.”

The Inclusive Future work will unfold in phases over the next 12 months, starting with a quantitative and qualitative exploration of the state of inclusion today. This facet of the study will feature a yearlong research partnership with the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, to study how inclusion currently is measured and how this should evolve to drive impact. This will culminate in the publication of the Inclusive Future study results in March 2022.

“Our key objective is to reshape the conversation of inclusion,” said Josefine van Zanten, Chief Equity, Inclusion & Diversity Officer, IMD. “Is today’s measure of inclusion still appropriate in light of the profound socioeconomic evolution of the past year? And how will this evolution impact inclusive leadership and the meaning of inclusion going forward? We are looking to tackle this important and yet complicated part of the equity, inclusion, and diversity equation.”