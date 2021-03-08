 

Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the Company’s Commitment to Equality

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 09:03  |  122   |   |   

On International Women’s Day, Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced the launch of a yearlong research and convening initiative entitled “Inclusive Future.” Following a year when inclusion and diversity efforts moved center stage amid the global pandemic, the absence of a single authoritative approach to effectively measure inclusion in business has become even more apparent. To address this need, PMI’s Inclusive Future initiative will explore best practices and established thought leadership to advance the discourse surrounding inclusivity and devise effective and timely ways to promote inclusive cultures. PMI recognizes workplace inclusion and diversity as vital to creativity and innovation—both essential drivers of the company’s business transformation as it works to achieve its vision of a smoke-free future and contribute to a fairer, more equitable world.

“Measuring diversity is the easy part. Measuring and understanding inclusivity is far more complex, as we discovered through trialing inclusivity measurement efforts at PMI,” commented Silke Muenster, Chief Diversity Officer at PMI. “While established frameworks, language, and tools exist for measuring inclusivity today, it is clear that they are far from adequate. In the context of a world that shifted radically in 2020, this new initiative will help us to develop compelling ways to further inclusion within the PMI global organization and, we hope, beyond our walls as well.”

The Inclusive Future work will unfold in phases over the next 12 months, starting with a quantitative and qualitative exploration of the state of inclusion today. This facet of the study will feature a yearlong research partnership with the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, to study how inclusion currently is measured and how this should evolve to drive impact. This will culminate in the publication of the Inclusive Future study results in March 2022.

“Our key objective is to reshape the conversation of inclusion,” said Josefine van Zanten, Chief Equity, Inclusion & Diversity Officer, IMD. “Is today’s measure of inclusion still appropriate in light of the profound socioeconomic evolution of the past year? And how will this evolution impact inclusive leadership and the meaning of inclusion going forward? We are looking to tackle this important and yet complicated part of the equity, inclusion, and diversity equation.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the Company’s Commitment to Equality On International Women’s Day, Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced the launch of a yearlong research and convening initiative entitled “Inclusive Future.” Following a year when inclusion and diversity efforts moved center …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
Uganda and Tanzania: Total Acts in Transparency on Social and Environmental Stakes of the Lake Albert Resources ...
ExOne Adds USC Solutions to Sales Network to Support Growth in Singapore
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Masimo Monitoring Solutions Promote Newborn and Maternal Safety
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share
02.03.21
Public Support Innovative Approaches to Reducing Smoking Rates, Reveals New International Survey from Philip Morris International
21.02.21
3 unfassbar günstige Dividendenaktien
10.02.21
Philip Morris International Inc. Hosts 2021 Investor Day
09.02.21
Philip Morris International Appoints Business Innovator Bonin Bough to Its Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
80
Philip Morris Int. - Zigaretten non-US