COVID Clinic, the US’s Largest COVID Testing Organization, Selects Five9 to Power its Cloud Contact Center

COVID Clinic provides a critical public health service by delivering drive-through testing sites for COVID-19. In particular, providing coverage for individuals who may be in rural areas or for those who may otherwise find it difficult to reach a testing center. The clinic currently receives over 20,000 inbound calls a day to make appointments or to follow up on test results. COVID Clinic currently has 65 locations across 6 states, with an average of two new locations being added weekly. The company plans to have 200 active testing sites set up by the end of 2021 in 27 states. The company anticipates the volume of calls per day to increase considerably.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that the company was selected by COVID Clinic , the largest COVID testing organization in the United States, as its chosen Cloud Contact Center (CCaaS), solution provider, helping them to engage patients and citizens and deliver a positive customer experience.

“As we rapidly expanded our operations, we were struggling to hire and onboard agents quickly enough to meet the needs of our growing locations,” said Alan Ruiz, CIO, COVID Clinic. “It was mission critical for our organization to have an intelligent cloud contact center offering that has the scalability and reliability to meet the unique needs of our organization. Five9 IVA allowed us to leverage intelligent virtual agents to automate the process of patients booking appointments, freeing other agents up to tackle more complex tasks.”

Patients who want to schedule an appointment can simply speak their zip code to the Five9 IVA and find the nearest testing location instantly. Using Five9 SMS, the IVA will then send confirmations and appointment reminders to customers to ensure they make their appointment. The patient can choose to use the number they originally called from, or the patient can select a different number to be contacted at to help provide as much convenience as possible.

“We are proud to be supporting an organization whose work is so critical as we fight the ongoing pandemic,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “With the power of the cloud along with intelligent virtual agents, not only were we able to automate and alleviate tasks that had been weighing down agents' time, but we also are helping patients more quickly get the answers they need and freeing agents to provide empathetic experiences when their patients need it the most. The fact that we were able to take COVID Clinic live in just 10 days speaks to the flexibility of the Five9 solution, which is built on a robust hyperscale architecture.”

In addition to helping COVID Clinic with their contact center needs, Five9 also recently announced their vaccine initiative to help keep communities and patients stay informed about the status of COVID-19 vaccines in their area. The complete Five9 portfolio enables healthcare providers to deliver an omnichannel customer service experience with AI-powered self-service including proactive workflow automation, multi-language AI, and biometric authentication, all helping to ensure patient security and ease of use.

