Sallie Mae Announces Final Results of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $1 Billion in Value of Shares of its Common Stock

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, announced today the final results of its “modified Dutch Auction” tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $1 billion in aggregate purchase price of its outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.20 per share (the “Securities”), at a price per Security of not less than $14.40 or greater than $16.50 per share. The Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 10, 2021.

Sallie Mae has accepted for purchase all 28,502,460 properly tendered (including by guaranteed delivery) Securities at a price of $16.50 per Security, for an aggregate cost of approximately $470.3 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer. The tendered Securities represent approximately 7.8% percent of Sallie Mae’s shares of outstanding common stock as of March 9, 2021.