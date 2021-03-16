Sonic Automotive Delivers the EchoPark Brand to the Greater Baltimore-Washington Metro Area with Acquisition of Carbiz

Family owned and operated, Carbiz was founded in Northwest Baltimore in 2003, expanding into the Washington D.C. market in 2017. Carbiz is a perfect fit to join the EchoPark network as it already embraces the same culture and values that define the EchoPark brand, with a highly-qualified team focused on providing an exceptional experience and incredible value to their guests.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SAH ), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the expansion of its EchoPark specialty pre-owned vehicle network into the greater Baltimore-Washington metro area with the acquisition of the Carbiz dealership group.

The integration of two Carbiz stores in Baltimore and Laurel, Md. into EchoPark’s network brings EchoPark’s total nationwide footprint to 21 locations, including retail hub stores and delivery and buy centers. This follows the openings of four new EchoPark locations during the fourth quarter of 2020 and three previous openings in 2021 to date.

Since its inception in 2014, EchoPark Automotive has been committed to its brand promise to provide a guest-centric used car buying experience with great pricing and high-quality vehicle inventory. Prospective car buyers in the mid-Atlantic region can now enjoy the benefits of EchoPark’s extensive retail network, offering the ability to shop in person or online at echopark.com and choose from an inventory of nearly 10,000 high quality one-to-four year-old pre-owned vehicles under original factory warranty, with clean CarFax reports, and priced up to 40 percent below new car pricing.

“We are excited to add Carbiz to the EchoPark family, expanding EchoPark’s footprint into the Baltimore-Washington area and offering new guests in this market the inventory selection, exceptional pricing and extraordinary guest experience that has become synonymous with the EchoPark brand,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “This latest addition, coupled with the recent acquisition of Used Car King, marks EchoPark’s entry into the mid-Atlantic and northeast markets as we continue the expansion of our nationwide distribution network.”