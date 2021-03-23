 

Textron Aviation Launches Signature Special Olympics Airlift Event in Support of 2022 USA Games

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Today, Textron Aviation launched the company’s signature industry endeavor — the Special Olympics Airlift (SOA) — and began its call for Cessna Citation, Beechcraft King Air, Beechcraft Premier, Beechjet and Hawker owners and operators to help transport more than 4,000 athletes and coaches from across the nation to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005204/en/

Textron Aviation President & CEO Ron Draper (pictured third from left) with Special Olympics Kansas athletes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Textron Aviation President & CEO Ron Draper (pictured third from left) with Special Olympics Kansas athletes. (Photo: Business Wire)

The SOA is a signature community event organized and coordinated by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“Textron Aviation, along with our many generous customers and supporters, is extremely excited to kick off the eighth Special Olympics Airlift in support of providing athletes and coaches transportation to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. “This signature event is a unique opportunity that enables everyone, from our employees to our customers, to ignite our shared passion for lifting others up and supporting our communities by giving the athletes the joy of a once-in-a-lifetime aviation experience.”

Since the first Special Olympics Airlift in 1987, nearly 10,000 athletes and coaches from across the United States have been transported to Special Olympics World Games and USA Games. With this eighth SOA, Textron Aviation aims to recruit 228 aircraft owners by Feb. 28, 2022, to help transport a portion of the over 4,000 athletes and coaches invited to Orlando, Fla. on June 4, 2022, and then return them to their home bases on June 12, 2022.

Owners and operators in every state are needed to donate the use of the following aircraft:

  • Cessna Citation
  • Beechcraft King Air
  • Beechcraft Premier
  • Beechjet
  • Hawker

In addition to aircraft, pilots, fuel and in-kind support are requested for the airlift efforts. While the 2022 USA Games are located in the Southeast, thousands of athletes and coaches will travel from all over the U.S. as well as the Caribbean and Puerto Rico to attend.

“Traveling to Orlando for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games may be the first time some of our athletes ever leave their hometown, let alone fly on an airplane,” said Tony Wyllie, regional president, Special Olympics North America. “The travel experience provided by Textron Aviation and its customers will be the ultimate bookends for one unforgettable week.”

For more information and/or to register to be a part of this monumental nationwide aviation event, visit www.txtav.com/airlift.

Learn more about the Games at https://www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org/.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 90 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Textron Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Textron Aviation Launches Signature Special Olympics Airlift Event in Support of 2022 USA Games Today, Textron Aviation launched the company’s signature industry endeavor — the Special Olympics Airlift (SOA) — and began its call for Cessna Citation, Beechcraft King Air, Beechcraft Premier, Beechjet and Hawker owners and operators to help …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend
24.02.21
Textron Aviation Leads in Business and General Aviation Aircraft Deliveries In 2020