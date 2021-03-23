Textron Aviation Launches Signature Special Olympics Airlift Event in Support of 2022 USA Games

Today, Textron Aviation launched the company’s signature industry endeavor — the Special Olympics Airlift (SOA) — and began its call for Cessna Citation, Beechcraft King Air, Beechcraft Premier, Beechjet and Hawker owners and operators to help transport more than 4,000 athletes and coaches from across the nation to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla.

Textron Aviation President & CEO Ron Draper (pictured third from left) with Special Olympics Kansas athletes. (Photo: Business Wire)

The SOA is a signature community event organized and coordinated by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“Textron Aviation, along with our many generous customers and supporters, is extremely excited to kick off the eighth Special Olympics Airlift in support of providing athletes and coaches transportation to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. “This signature event is a unique opportunity that enables everyone, from our employees to our customers, to ignite our shared passion for lifting others up and supporting our communities by giving the athletes the joy of a once-in-a-lifetime aviation experience.”

Since the first Special Olympics Airlift in 1987, nearly 10,000 athletes and coaches from across the United States have been transported to Special Olympics World Games and USA Games. With this eighth SOA, Textron Aviation aims to recruit 228 aircraft owners by Feb. 28, 2022, to help transport a portion of the over 4,000 athletes and coaches invited to Orlando, Fla. on June 4, 2022, and then return them to their home bases on June 12, 2022.

Owners and operators in every state are needed to donate the use of the following aircraft:

Cessna Citation

Beechcraft King Air

Beechcraft Premier

Beechjet

Hawker

In addition to aircraft, pilots, fuel and in-kind support are requested for the airlift efforts. While the 2022 USA Games are located in the Southeast, thousands of athletes and coaches will travel from all over the U.S. as well as the Caribbean and Puerto Rico to attend.

“Traveling to Orlando for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games may be the first time some of our athletes ever leave their hometown, let alone fly on an airplane,” said Tony Wyllie, regional president, Special Olympics North America. “The travel experience provided by Textron Aviation and its customers will be the ultimate bookends for one unforgettable week.”

For more information and/or to register to be a part of this monumental nationwide aviation event, visit www.txtav.com/airlift.

Learn more about the Games at https://www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org/.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 90 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

