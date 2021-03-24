 

Gecina - Ordinary General Meeting on April 22, 2021, New Conditions for Participation Due to the Meeting Being Held as a Closed Session

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, and in accordance with the restrictions in force1, Gecina’s General Meeting will exceptionally be held as a closed session2, without shareholders attending in person. The General Meeting to be held at the Company's registered office will be streamed live and in full on the Company’s website: www.gecina.fr. This broadcast will then be available on this same site for deferred access.

The new General Meeting participation and voting conditions will be detailed in the meeting notice documents that will be distributed to shareholders by April 7, 2021.

The agenda and resolutions remain unchanged and were presented in the meeting notice published in BALO no.28 on March 5, 2021.

Shareholders are reminded that as it will not be possible to attend the meeting in person, no admission cards will be issued. Shareholders are invited, prior to the General Meeting, to vote by post or online with the secure voting platform VOTACCESS, or to appoint the Chairman of the General Meeting or a third party to represent them. Where possible, shareholders are also encouraged to send all requests and documents by email to titres&bourse@gecina.fr.

As the General Meeting will be held as a closed session, no new resolutions or proposed amendments will be able to be added to the agenda during the session.

However, Gecina is currently looking into various possibilities to enable its shareholders to submit questions to the General Meeting office during the session. The potential arrangements retained will be presented in the General Meeting invitation documents and on the Company’s website: www.gecina.fr, in the Investors section / General Meetings.

You are invited to regularly consult the dedicated General Meeting section on the Company’s website www.gecina.fr, in the Investors section / General Meetings, which could be updated to provide further information on the definitive arrangements for participation in this General Meeting, depending on the health and/or legal requirements in force or their lifting.

***

Postal voting or voting by proxy

  • Voting by post

For registered shareholders: The Company will send out postal voting forms directly to all registered shareholders.

For bearer shareholders: bearer shareholders will need to request a postal voting form from the authorized intermediary that manages their securities account. This voting form will need to be accompanied by a shareholding certificate issued by the financial intermediary. The voting form will also be available on the Company’s website at: www.gecina.fr, in the Investors section / General Meetings.

