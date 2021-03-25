 

DGAP-Adhoc Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 07:41   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate
Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro

25-March-2021 / 07:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

AROUNDTOWN SA RESOLVES ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM WITH A VOLUME OF UP TO 500 MILLION EURO

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 25 March 2021

The Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the "Company") has resolved today on a share buy-back program. The volume of the proposed buy-back program will amount to up to 500 million euros and will be limited to a maximum of 100 million shares in the Company. The program shall start on 26 March 2021 and shall be finalized by 31 December 2021 at latest. The buy-back program will be implemented by buying back shares on the stock exchange by the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The acquired shares in the Company may be used in accordance with the authorisation resolved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on 6 May 2020.

About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

