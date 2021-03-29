 
ACAMS’ ‘Virtual Hollywood’ Conference Shines Light on New and Future Financial-Crime Risks with Guidance from More than 100 Compliance Experts

As part of its ongoing effort to help compliance professionals navigate regulatory risks during a global rise in illicit finance, ACAMS will present a three-day training and networking event for its 25th Annual International AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Virtual Hollywood. Beginning on April 13, 2021, attendees of this fully virtual gathering will hear expert guidance on the latest and most challenging issues facing the global anti-financial crime sector, including FinCEN’s plans to supervise institutions for compliance effectiveness, the provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020, the evolving priorities of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the increasing criminal exploitation of bots, synthetic identities and deepfake technology.

In addition to having the opportunity to ask questions of Virtual Hollywood’s first-in-class speaker line-up, attendees will get the chance to meet their peers in networking sessions tailored to specific niches of the compliance sector, and to hear expert guidance in a panel discussion on professional development in the time of the pandemic.

“As we approached the 25th anniversary of the first international ACAMS conference, we wanted to ensure that Virtual Hollywood stayed focused on two forward-looking themes: what’s new and what’s next for compliance professionals,” said ACAMS President and Managing Director Scott Liles. “The end result is a one-of-a-kind event that takes a deep dive into such recent developments as the financing behind the U.S. Capitol attack, diverging U.S. and EU sanctions policies on Iran and the ongoing regulatory fallout from Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal.

“The conference’s ultimate goal, however, is to give professionals the knowledge and tools they need to strengthen compliance controls within their own institutions,” said Liles. “As such, this event is an unmatched opportunity to learn what’s ahead for the AFC/AML space directly from the regulatory officials, law enforcement agents and compliance officers who help shape the industry.”

With their discussions centered on actionable steps, conference panels will offer practical advice for compliance practitioners and others working in banks, money services businesses, securities and investment firms, casinos, e-commerce corporations, FinTech companies, cryptocurrency exchanges, law enforcement agencies and supervisory bodies, among other organizations.

That breadth of coverage stands in sharp contrast to the specificity of Virtual Hollywood’s panel topics, including discussions dedicated to recent compliance settlements and sessions on such technical issues as optimizing IT functions to identify cybercrime red flags, evaluating algorithmic biases to ensure data quality and incorporating data from AI tools to enhance the effectiveness of internal audits.

Attendees will be able to view panels in real-time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the conference. The full program for Virtual Hollywood can be found here.

About ACAMS

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

