MedMen Awarded New Adult Use License in Morton Grove, Illinois

30.03.2021, 15:02   

Coming off the success of MedMen’s Illinois locations in Evanston and Oak Park, MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), is pleased to announce it was awarded a new license to open an adult-use dispensary in Morton Grove, Illinois.

The license was issued to MME Morton Grove Retail, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MedMen, for the operation of an adult-use dispensary at 6761 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053 in the village’s Sawmill Station plaza.

Morton Grove will deepen MedMen’s Illinois presence as part of a significant investment along Dempster Street.

“We are grateful to the community at Morton Grove for placing their trust in MedMen,” said Tom Lynch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MedMen. “Our stores provide top-level service to both medical and recreational cannabis users, and we are excited to be able to serve our Illinois customers at this new location. MedMen is the most recognizable brand in cannabis, and we are confident this store will be a continuation of our success in Illinois. The location not only adds to our valuable asset portfolio, but also demonstrates management’s ability to execute our strategic growth plan.”

About MedMen

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only MedMen’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of MedMen’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “are confident”, “will” and “will be”. This forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by management and other factors used by management in developing such information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises Inc.

Disclaimer

