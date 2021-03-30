MedMen Awarded New Adult Use License in Morton Grove, Illinois

The license was issued to MME Morton Grove Retail, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MedMen, for the operation of an adult-use dispensary at 6761 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053 in the village’s Sawmill Station plaza.

Coming off the success of MedMen’s Illinois locations in Evanston and Oak Park, MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), is pleased to announce it was awarded a new license to open an adult-use dispensary in Morton Grove, Illinois.

Morton Grove will deepen MedMen’s Illinois presence as part of a significant investment along Dempster Street.

“We are grateful to the community at Morton Grove for placing their trust in MedMen,” said Tom Lynch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MedMen. “Our stores provide top-level service to both medical and recreational cannabis users, and we are excited to be able to serve our Illinois customers at this new location. MedMen is the most recognizable brand in cannabis, and we are confident this store will be a continuation of our success in Illinois. The location not only adds to our valuable asset portfolio, but also demonstrates management’s ability to execute our strategic growth plan.”

