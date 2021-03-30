 
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today

Forged in the Barrens, the new expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit digital card game Hearthstone, is now live, kicking off the Year of the Gryphon with a rousing cry of “blood and thunder!” Inspired by the titular setting from World of Warcraft, Forged in the Barrens introduces 135 new cards that capture the beloved stories, memorable characters, and savage hazards that define this iconic, untamed frontier.

Forged in the Barrens introduces 135 all-new cards inspired by one of World of Warcraft's most iconic and beloved locales.

To survive these battering proving grounds, players will have to avail themselves of all the might that the Barrens has to offer. Forged in the Barrens introduces the new keyword Frenzy, which grants minions a powerful effect the first time they survive damage. Players can also add Ranked Spells to their deck, which increase in power at five mana crystals, and reach their final forms at 10 mana crystals. Spell Schools have also been permanently added to many spell cards, further expanding the potential for spell-slinging synergies. Finally, making their Hearthstone debut in Forged in the Barrens are 10 Legendary Mercenary minions, one for each class, whose stories will play out across the Year of the Gryphon’s yearlong narrative.

“Forged in the Barrens evokes some of Warcraft’s most iconic stories and themes, and the new cards it brings will infuse the game with the spirit and fury of the Horde,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “Along with the new Core set, you couldn’t ask for a more rousing start for the Year of the Gryphon.”

Hearthstone Core Set & Classic Format

Live today and free to all players to unlock as they level up, the Hearthstone Core set replaces the existing Basic and Classic sets with a collection of 235 cards, some curated from existing sets, and some all-new. Meant to adapt and evolve alongside Hearthstone, the Core set will be updated annually, serving as a solid foundation for all the expansions in a given Hearthstone year, and serving as an on-ramp for new and returning players.

