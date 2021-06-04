Walmart and The Elton John AIDS Foundation Join Forces To Launch Breakthrough — A New Initiative To Help Accelerate the End of AIDS in America

“Walmart is committed to helping our customers live better, healthier lives by making quality, affordable health care accessible for the communities we serve. The engagement with the Elton John AIDS Foundation is an important extension of our mission,” said Lori Flees, SVP and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart Health & Wellness. “By focusing on southern states, we’ll be able to advance health equity on a local level by increasing awareness and access to crucial testing resources for our customers who have the greatest need.”

Today, at the Walmart Associate celebration at the Walmart AMP , Walmart and the Elton John AIDS Foundation announced they are joining forces to change the course of HIV in the United States with the launch of “Breakthrough.” This new initiative aims to accelerate the end of AIDS in America by increasing access, education and awareness to safe, convenient HIV testing and services in the southern United States. The three-year engagement will begin by expanding access to stigma-free testing in local communities through testing events, a vital first step at effective prevention and treatment for people living with the disease, as well as education and awareness.

There are currently 250,000 people in the U.S. southern region who are living with HIV but lack access to treatment, indicating an urgent need for HIV testing, education, prevention and resources in the area. Further compounding the health crisis, the AIDS epidemic disproportionately impacts communities of color, especially in the South, where people are more likely to be diagnosed with HIV over the course of their lifetime than Americans living in other parts of the country. The epidemic also has a significant impact on the LGBTQ+ population, with half of Black gay men and a quarter of Latino gay men projected to be diagnosed with HIV within their lifetime.

“America and the world have set a goal to end the AIDS pandemic by 2030. Vulnerability to HIV/AIDS in the U.S. South must be addressed if America is to achieve its goal. This is only possible if no one is left behind. It is wrong that the color of your skin, your sexuality or your economic status should determine your risk of HIV. Walmart is part of the fabric of U.S. communities. Working together, we want to reach into the communities that most badly need support and help them where they are,” said Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Walmart and the Elton John AIDS Foundation are united in a mission to increase access to HIV education, testing and resources and are committed to working towards a future free from AIDS.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

About Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organisations in the world. The Foundation’s mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcome the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keeps us from ending AIDS. With the mobilisation of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS.

www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

