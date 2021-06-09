Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing Development of Wireless Charging Applications

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, and Atmosic Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low power wireless for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced they have achieved the industry’s first interoperability for radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting technology. The interoperability combines Energous’ WattUp RF-based wireless charging technology and Atmosic’s M3 Series chipset – the company’s energy harvesting technology that captures RF power – which together open up the market for wireless charging up to two meters away for a diverse array of connected solutions for retail, industrial and consumer applications.

Atmosic and Energous are both members of the AirFuel Alliance, a global coalition of companies committed to a world where everyone can power up without plugging in. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, president and chairman of AirFuel of Alliance, commented, "Technological advancements in wireless power, and development of the interoperability and infrastructure to facilitate broad adoption, require collaboration. The partnership between Energous and Atmosic to bring cutting-edge products to market embodies the spirit of the Alliance. We look forward to AirFuel members continuing to pave the way in innovation for the industry."

“Atmosic’s vision of ‘forever battery’ life aligns with Energous’ vision of wireless charging 2.0 and we’re excited to combine our technologies for interoperability to advance at-a-distance charging up to two meters,” said Neeraj Sahejpal, senior vice president of marketing and business development of Energous Corporation. “Energous’ WattUp transmitter technology is ideally suited for applications in the growing retail, industrial, consumer and IoT sensors markets and allows for more power in a stable, reliable way.”

Atmosic’s innovative Lowest Power Radio, On-demand Wake Up and Controlled Energy Harvesting technologies work to enable the M3, based on the Bluetooth 5 standard, to deliver “forever battery” life and can even enable devices to operate without any batteries in some applications. “Forever battery” life helps to lower maintenance time and the total cost of ownership of connected device deployments, in addition to reducing the number of batteries that go into landfills. Atmosic’s Controlled Energy Harvesting technology can capture energy from a variety of sources, including ambient photovoltaic (light), radio frequency (RF) and thermal sources, and mechanical (motion) sources.