Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results Reporting for Biocept Customers

Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, and CLEARED4, a market leader in pandemic health and safety solutions, have partnered to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for Biocept customers.

The new service will leverage CLEARED4’s comprehensive health platform, allowing organizations to incorporate customized protocols and requirements for testing students, employees and others. The platform will integrate results from Biocept’s RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing in real-time, and administrators will be able to monitor the program and results for their organizations via a secure dashboard.

“This partnership with CLEARED4 is a reflection of Biocept’s ongoing commitment to assist with public health efforts during the pandemic,” said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. “As our customers strive to safely reopen or increase populations at campuses, businesses, healthcare facilities and other venues, there is an urgent need for a system to help streamline implementation of testing protocols and track COVID-19 testing results. Our goal is to help ease the administrative burden of complying with complex health requirements for our customers.”

“We are pleased to partner with Biocept on this project,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO of CLEARED4. “The combination of Biocept’s COVID-19 testing and our specialized real-time dashboard will help ensure a safer, healthier environment for our communities. This collaboration will allow organizations to minimize disruptions to their workplaces and prevent illnesses to their employees. CLEARED4 is committed to helping organizations ensure optimal compliance with changing regulations and industry best practices.”

CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform that enables an individual’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time, including venue apps or employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to a whole location, like a venue, or a specific zone within a location. CLEARED4’s platform can be used either as a standalone experience or as a seamlessly integrated product in the app of any organization.