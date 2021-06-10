Six Flags Great Adventure Announces Opening of Triple World Record-Shattering ‘Jersey Devil Coaster’

Six Flags Great Adventure , the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, today announced that its highly-anticipated Jersey Devil Coaster will preview to press June 10 and debut to the public June 13. Jersey Devil Coaster will rank as the world’s tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster—towering 13 stories, flying at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour, and propelling riders single file through the dark and foreboding woods over 3,000 feet of track. Inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, the cutting-edge coaster will feature five intense elements, including three dramatic inversions.

Legend says the Jersey Devil has haunted the Pine Barrens for centuries, soaring stealthily through the woods in the dark of night before attacking its prey. Modern-day folklore places this beast near the theme park’s Great Lake, with its menacing, curled horns manifesting under a full moon.

“Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years. We’ll immerse riders in this iconic piece of New Jersey history on our monstrous, new scream machine,” said Park President John Winkler. “Jersey Devil Coaster is the perfect addition to our unrivaled collection of award-winning, innovative, and thrilling roller coasters.”

The Jersey Devil Coaster includes the following key features:

Elaborately-themed entrance portal, and a queue design that features informative storyboards on the Jersey Devil’s origin;

Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each, sitting low and inline style (one rider per row) with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track;

Three thousand feet of soaring, single-rail, I-beam track;

Tension-building ascent up a towering, 130-foot lift hill;

Speeds up to 58 mph;

Intense elements including a steep, 87-degree first drop and an overbanked cutback; and

Three dramatic inversions, including a 180-degree stall, raven dive, and zero-gravity roll.

With dark, New Jersey folklore at the heart of this new ride, some are questioning whether the ride’s statistics were planned, mere coincidence, or rooted in something more sinister.

The Jersey Devil was the cursed 13 th child of Mother Leeds The coaster is 13 stories tall; Jersey Devil is the park’s 13th roller coaster; Each train carries 12 human passengers, with the Jersey Devil himself as the lead car…a total of 13 riders; and Jersey Devil will open to the public June 13.

child of Mother Leeds

Folklore buffs will enjoy finding the historical “Easter eggs” that Six Flags designers incorporated into the Jersey Devil’s entrance and queue design.

Riders must meet the 48-inch height requirement. Jersey Devil Coaster is located along the lakefront near Safari Kids and Congo Rapids. A new Jersey Devil BBQ restaurant is located across from the ride’s entrance.

Six Flags Members and Season Pass holders will enjoy an exclusive preview of Jersey Devil Coaster June 11 and 12 prior to the grand opening to the public June 13. For more information about Jersey Devil Coaster, and this season at Six Flags Great Adventure, visit www.sixflags.com/greatadventure

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari and Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Great Adventure is the World’s Largest Thrill Park with world-class, award-winning rides like Kingda Ka, El Toro, Nitro, and Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom. The park offers two areas just for the littlest guests and great family rides for the whole family, plus entertainment, shopping, and a wide variety of dining options. Its Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure is one of the largest self-guided drive-through safari outside of Africa and gets guests up-close to more than 1,200 animals from around the globe in the privacy of their own vehicles. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is one of the Northeast’s largest waterparks with more than 25 refreshing attractions for the whole family. www.sixflags.com/greatadventure

