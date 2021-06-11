 
checkAd

Caelum and Alexion Present Additional Phase 2 Data Reinforcing Safety and Tolerability of CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis at the European Hematology Association Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 09:01  |  83   |   |   

Caelum Biosciences and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced new Phase 2 safety and tolerability data for CAEL-101, a potentially first-in-class amyloid fibril targeted therapy, in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapy in patients with AL amyloidosis. The data, presented in two e-posters at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress 2021, strengthen the safety and tolerability profile of CAEL-101, further support the dose selection for the ongoing Phase 3 study, and suggest possible cardiac and renal response. An e-poster featuring the first data from a new arm of the study demonstrated that CAEL-101 administered in combination with cyclophosphamide-bortezomib-dexamethasone (CyBorD) plus daratumumab was generally safe and well-tolerated in the first four weeks of treatment. Data presented in a second e-poster showed longer-term evidence that CAEL-101 in combination with CyBorD was generally well-tolerated for a median treatment duration of 49 weeks, and exploratory clinical biomarker data suggesting possible cardiac disease improvements and renal response among patients with cardiac or renal impairment at baseline, respectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005037/en/

“AL amyloidosis is a relentless disease that is particularly devastating when it impacts the heart, with some of these patients facing a median survival of less than one year following diagnosis. Current treatments for AL amyloidosis are designed to prevent or suppress the formation of new amyloids, but they do not address the existing amyloid buildup in the involved organs like the heart and kidneys, which can result in continued organ damage and can ultimately be fatal,” said Michael Spector, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caelum. “Understanding that CAEL-101 has the potential to be the first therapy to address the devastating organ damage caused by AL amyloidosis, we are urgently working to advance the ongoing CARES Phase 3 program in collaboration with Alexion.”

Safety and Tolerability of CAEL-101 in Combination with Cyclophosphamide-Bortezomib-Dexamethasone and Daratumumab in Patients with AL amyloidosis (#EP1017)

As was previously announced, the Phase 2 study of CAEL‑101 in combination with CyBorD met its primary objectives, supporting the safety and tolerability of CAEL-101 and the selection of the 1000 mg/m2 dose for the ongoing Phase 3 study. Results presented from an additional study arm that included 11 patients receiving CAEL-101 (1000 mg/m2 dose) in combination with CyBorD plus daratumumab suggested that treatment with this combination was generally well-tolerated in the first four weeks of treatment. Specifically, adding daratumumab to the CAEL-101 and CyBorD regimen did not result in any new safety signals, nor did it alter the pharmacokinetic (PK) exposure to CAEL-101. The most common adverse events (AEs) reported in the first four weeks in the additional arm were nausea, constipation, and insomnia.

Seite 1 von 6
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caelum and Alexion Present Additional Phase 2 Data Reinforcing Safety and Tolerability of CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis at the European Hematology Association Congress 2021 Caelum Biosciences and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced new Phase 2 safety and tolerability data for CAEL-101, a potentially first-in-class amyloid fibril targeted therapy, in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
Amazon and HanesBrands File Joint Lawsuits Against Infringers of Champion Trademarks
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Edgewater Wireless to Add New Board Member
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
 Alexion Announces FDA Approval of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) for Children and Adolescents with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
04.06.21
Aradhana Sarin wird neue Finanzchefin bei Astrazeneca
12.05.21
Caelum and Alexion Announce Upcoming CAEL-101 Data Presentations at the European Hematology Association Congress 2021
12.05.21
Alexion Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 26th European Hematology Association Virtual Congress