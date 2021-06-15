 
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster Candidates in United Arab Emirates

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and Magenta Investments, a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare company that is part of an investment and industrial conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), today announced a new agreement to distribute the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine as well as Moderna’s updated variant booster candidates, once authorized, in the UAE in 2021 and 2022.

“We welcome the opportunity to work alongside Magenta for the distribution of our vaccine in the UAE,” said Corinne Le Goff, Pharm.D., M.B.A., Chief Commercial Officer of Moderna. “Together with our partners, we hope to advance our goal to expand access to our vaccine globally, and support governments such as the UAE in protecting their citizens, residents and visitors against the pandemic.”

“As the world continues to endure the drastic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel privileged to be taking part in the global effort to enhance the protection of humanity by making available this highly advanced vaccine in the United Arab Emirates. Magenta is fully committed to supporting the efforts of the government of the United Arab Emirates in its monumental efforts to contain the pandemic,” said Dr. Zahid Al Sabti, Managing Director of Magenta Investments. “I am delighted to see Magenta entering this strategic partnership with Moderna and contributing to the ongoing battle against the pandemic.”

About the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of the vaccine. On July 8, the Phase 2 study completed enrolment.

