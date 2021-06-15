 
Salem Media Group Announces New Influencer Marketing Venture

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today its sales division, Salem Media Representatives (“SMR”), has formed the Salem Influencer Network, a new entity focused on connecting brands with the fans of leading Christian social media influencers. The Salem Influencer Network is a powerful vehicle to help clients reach the 18-34 young adult generation who are establishing their brand loyalties that will likely continue for decades.

“For years, Salem Media Representatives has been helping our advertising clients reach Christian and politically conservative consumers through multi-media advertising campaigns,” said Mike Reed, SMR’s Senior Vice President. “A frequent request for our clients is to bring them more influencers,” Reed added. “Over the last few years, we’ve been meeting the leading Christian YouTubers and Instagrammers who told us they needed representation they could trust to present them to major brands. We decided we needed to get into this world, and www.SalemInfluencers.com was born,” added Reed.

Influencer marketing is one of the fastest growing areas in the advertising world. In 2020, Influencers and paid content took the biggest share of digital ad budgets (20 percent) according to Sarah Bolton, Advertiser Perceptions VP/Business Intelligence. According to Business Inside Intelligence based on Mediakix data, by 2022, brands are expected to spend $15 billion in influencer marketing.

“Our experience with the Salem Influencer Network has been nothing but a blessing,” said influencers Josh and Savannah Alexander. “It was always important to us to have a team that cares. Not just about our career, but a team that actually understands us and values the same things we do. Salem has been just that for us,” the Alexanders added.

Brands such as CVS, Felix Gray, Kroger, Steve Madden, Bose, Prison Fellowship and World Vision have already tapped into various Salem Influencer Network influencers.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

