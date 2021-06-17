checkAd

Electronic Arts Announces Madden NFL 22 With an Iconic Cover That Features Both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22, featuring two NFL Super Bowl champions, MVPs, and icons of sport culture, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover across all editions and Madden NFL Mobile. Madden NFL 22 leverages the power of next generation consoles to deliver the raw energy, emotion, and unpredictability of the NFL through brand-new Dynamic Gameday*, which impacts gameplay across every mode. Whether installing a weekly gameplan in Franchise or going head-to-head in Play Now, games in Madden NFL 22 will feel fresh with a deeper level of strategy and storytelling in each match-up and in each stadium. EA SPORTS also gave fans their first look at new Madden NFL 22 gameplay in an exciting reveal trailer released today. Madden NFL 22 launches worldwide August 20th for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin and Steam, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005562/en/

Pre-Order the Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Now! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pre-Order the Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Now! (Graphic: Business Wire)

“It’s a great experience being on the cover of Madden NFL 22 with Patrick. We both share a love for the game of football and to be a part of this iconic franchise is very special,” said seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady. “This year’s game really captures the energy and unpredictability that you see on the field every Sunday and we’re excited for fans to experience it for themselves.”

“I, like most players in the League, have been a big fan of Madden NFL for as long as I can remember, and to be on the cover - not only for a second time, but also with Tom Brady, an all-time great - is surreal,” said Patrick Mahomes. “This is only the second time two athletes have been on the cover together and we’re both eager for fans to dig into Dynamic Gameday which makes the game more immersive, authentic and keeps it fresh year-round.”

Dynamic Gameday* in Madden NFL 22 is powered by three new features: Gameday Atmosphere*, Gameday Momentum*, and Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI*. Gameday Atmosphere* connects players to their NFL fandom through the crowds, environments, and presentation elements that enhance and impact every game. New Gameday Momentum* performance-based mechanics, including Home Field Advantage* which provides a unique game condition tailored to each NFL team’s stadium atmosphere, swing momentum, bringing the tangible influence of momentum to life on the field. Lastly, Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI*, powered by real world player data that will evolve throughout the season, changes AI behavior and team tendencies to make NFL superstars and the personality of each team more true-to-life.

