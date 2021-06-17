Bentley Systems Completes Acquisition of Seequent, Global Leader in 3D Modeling Software for the Geosciences

When announcing its second quarter 2021 operating results (scheduled for August 10, 2021) Bentley Systems will update its full‑year 2021 financial outlook, reflecting the inclusion of Seequent.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Seequent Holdings Limited, for approximately $900 million in cash (for a debt free business and subject to final working capital adjustments) plus 3,141,342 BSY Class B shares.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry‑leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation‑based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $800 million in 172 countries.

