1st Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of $15 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company"), (OTC PINK:FISB), the $875 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it has completed a private …

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company"), (OTC PINK:FISB), the $875 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it has completed a private …

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company"), (OTC PINK:FISB), the $875 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it has completed a private placement of $15 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 30, 2031 (the "Notes") to certain qualified buyers and accredited investors. 1st Capital Bancorp intends to use the net proceeds to support organic growth and for general corporate purposes. The Notes are structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory purposes and will carry a fixed rate of 4.0% until June 30, 2026. Thereafter, the Notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 339 basis points. The subordinated notes are redeemable by the Company at its option, in whole or in part, on or after June 30, 2026.