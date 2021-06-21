checkAd

Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 NPC Patient and Family Conference Hosted by the Australian NPC Disease Foundation

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced it will present at the 2021 NPC Conference hosted by the Australian NPC Disease Foundation being held virtually June 25-26, 2021.

The Cyclo Therapeutics session will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, 11 AM – 12 PM AEST / Thursday, June 24, 2021, 9 PM – 10 PM EDT. During the session, Cyclo Therapeutics will discuss its proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol Cyclo, delivered intravenously, and the progress of its clinical development program for the treatment of NPC. Details of the Company’s presentation are as follows:

Title:

Results from Phase 1 Study to Evaluate the Single- and Multiple-Dose Pharmacokinetics of Intravenous Trappsol Cyclo in Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC-1) and the Effects of Dosing upon Biomarkers of NPC Disease

Presenter:

Caroline Hastings, MD, Director, Pediatric Hematology Oncology Fellowship Program, Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland and Professor of Pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine

 

 

Title:

Top Line Results from Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy of Intravenous Trappsol Cyclo in Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1

Presenter:

Julian AJ Raiman MBBS MSc MRCP, Consultant Inherited Metabolic Disease, Birmingham Children's Hospital, Birmingham, UK

 

 

Title:

Phase 3 Study (TransportNPC) to Evaluate Intravenous Trappsol Cyclo in Pediatric and Adult Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1

Presenter:

Gerald Cox, MD PhD, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to registered attendees. The presentations will also be made available on the Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website. For more information about the event, please visit: www.npcd.org.au/npcconf2021.

