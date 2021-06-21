Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 NPC Patient and Family Conference Hosted by the Australian NPC Disease Foundation

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced it will present at the 2021 NPC Conference hosted by the Australian NPC Disease Foundation being held virtually June 25-26, 2021.

The Cyclo Therapeutics session will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, 11 AM – 12 PM AEST / Thursday, June 24, 2021, 9 PM – 10 PM EDT. During the session, Cyclo Therapeutics will discuss its proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol Cyclo, delivered intravenously, and the progress of its clinical development program for the treatment of NPC. Details of the Company’s presentation are as follows: