checkAd

FenixOro Discovers New, Wider Mineralized Structure and Completes First Hole of Phase 2 Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF, Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce that Phase 2 drilling is underway as well as results of a detailed mine mapping and sampling program and an updated vein modeling exercise.

  • Hole P010, the first hole of the Phase 2 infill and step-out drill program on the northwest vein corridor has been completed at a hole length of 540m. Visual analysis of core shows many intervals of mineralization. Logging and cutting is in process and initial batches of samples have been sent to the lab for assaying.

  • Detailed vein mapping was completed in 76 mines in the area of Phase 1 drilling.  Mapping data and drill results were used to correlate a total of 16 veins which were intersected in more than one drill hole. This is an increase from 4 veins modelled at the completion of Phase 1 drilling and still represents only a small portion of the total number of veins known to exist on the property.

  • 270 samples were taken of veins and adjacent material, 10 of which returned values in excess of 50 g/t gold.  The best new results are from inside old mines and include 5.1m (true width) @ 6.64 g/t Au and 0.8m @ 149 g/t Au on the newly defined Baul 3 vein.

FenixOro VP Exploration Stu Moller commented, “The mine mapping and sampling exercise was originally intended to aid in the 3D modeling of the vein systems. A pleasant surprise from this work has been the discovery of the Baul 3 vein, which is demonstrating mineralization of up to five meters wide. Additional crosscut sampling is being conducted on the vein and one of the planned Phase 2 drill holes is being modified to test this new structure at depth. These developments underscore that significant upside remains for new discoveries at Abriaqui, both in terms of the number of new vein structures and wider zones of mineralization.”

Successful Completion of Hole 10
Phase 2 drilling has begun and hole P010 has been completed to a length of 540 meters. As seen in Figure 1, the hole was drilled from the same pad as P001 as part of an infill program to further define the 1400 x 350 meter northwest trending corridor of veins (NWC) intersected in holes P001, P005, and P009. Visually, the hole is similar to P001 which included multiple intercepts including 4.14m @ 5.08 g/t, 2.60m @ 9.09 g/t and 1.30m @ 28.18 g/t Au (see Press Release of March 19, 2021).   Hole P011 is being drilled at a steeper angle than earlier holes as a deep test of economic potential of the mineralized system. It is projected to intersect the last vein at approximately the 1375 meter elevation which would add an additional 165 meters to the currently proven 1200+ meter vertical range of known high grade mineralization at Abriaqui.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FenixOro Discovers New, Wider Mineralized Structure and Completes First Hole of Phase 2 Drilling TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF, Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce that Phase 2 drilling is underway as well as results of a detailed mine mapping and sampling program and an updated vein …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus