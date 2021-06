Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Appoints Colorado-based Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Craig Loucks, as Member of the Company’s Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Craig Loucks (“Dr. Loucks”) as a member of the Company’s Advisory Board. Dr. Loucks is an accomplished orthopedic surgeon, based in Englewood, Colorado. Dr. Loucks is a strong believer in Cannabidiol (“CBD”) based products and has pre-ordered the Company’s enhanced 25mg CBD and CBG infused Tauri-Gum products. Dr. Loucks will mainly assist the Company in generating Tauri-Gum product sales, from both Medical Practices and Dispensaries. He will also provide his expertise to the Company, with respect to its ongoing Pharmaceutical development efforts.

Link: https://www.peakorthopedics.com/craig-loucks-peak-orthopedics-spine.ht ...

Dr. Craig Loucks stated, “I am both pleased and excited to join Tauriga Sciences, Inc. as a member of the Company’s advisory board. The Tauri-Gum product line is of outstanding quality and incorporates sublingual absorption delivery method. There is a significant opportunity for Tauriga to market this product line to both medical practices and dispensaries throughout the state of Colorado. I look forward to working closely with Tauriga’s management team as well as its Chief Medical Officer.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com