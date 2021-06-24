Benton and Sokoman Receive Permits and Commence Exploration at the Kepenkeck Gold Property in Newfoundland

The Companies have executed a contract with Terraquest Ltd to fly a detailed, 100 m-spaced, 1,600-line km Mag-VLF survey. The survey will be used to map lithological units, guide fieldwork and locate geological structures which control gold mineralization. In addition, the Companies have received the ground exploration permit, and personnel have begun the initial prospecting and mapping on the Property.

Benton Resources Inc. (‘Benton’) (TSXV: BEX) and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (‘Sokoman’) (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (jointly, ‘the Companies’) are pleased to announce that they have received exploration approval to complete an airborne survey, which will commence immediately, at the newly-acquired, joint Kepenkeck Gold Property (‘the Property’).

Benton and Sokoman anticipate these initial activities to generate gold targets for further exploration. Results will be released as they are received and compiled.

QP

Nathan Sims, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., and Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., “Qualified Persons” under National Instrument 43-101, have approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Most projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares directly.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company’s primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the recently acquired district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The Company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims) of land, making the Company one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada’s newest and rapidly emerging gold districts. The Company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.