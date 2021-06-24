checkAd

Benton and Sokoman Receive Permits and Commence Exploration at the Kepenkeck Gold Property in Newfoundland

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 13:43  |  55   |   |   

Benton Resources Inc. (‘Benton’) (TSXV: BEX) and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (‘Sokoman’) (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (jointly, ‘the Companies’) are pleased to announce that they have received exploration approval to complete an airborne survey, which will commence immediately, at the newly-acquired, joint Kepenkeck Gold Property (‘the Property’).

The Companies have executed a contract with Terraquest Ltd to fly a detailed, 100 m-spaced, 1,600-line km Mag-VLF survey. The survey will be used to map lithological units, guide fieldwork and locate geological structures which control gold mineralization. In addition, the Companies have received the ground exploration permit, and personnel have begun the initial prospecting and mapping on the Property.

Benton and Sokoman anticipate these initial activities to generate gold targets for further exploration. Results will be released as they are received and compiled.

QP

Nathan Sims, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., and Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., “Qualified Persons” under National Instrument 43-101, have approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Most projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares directly.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company’s primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the recently acquired district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The Company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims) of land, making the Company one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada’s newest and rapidly emerging gold districts. The Company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Seite 1 von 3
Benton Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Benton Resources - cash value und gute Projekte
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Benton and Sokoman Receive Permits and Commence Exploration at the Kepenkeck Gold Property in Newfoundland Benton Resources Inc. (‘Benton’) (TSXV: BEX) and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (‘Sokoman’) (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (jointly, ‘the Companies’) are pleased to announce that they have received exploration approval to complete an airborne survey, which will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of the Highly Successful Golf Clash Mobile Game, From ...
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
KAUF-SIGNAL AUSGELÖST...: ++ PERFEKTES KAUF-TIMING ++ wichtige Chartmarke verteidigt ++ Aktie dreht wieder mustergültig nach oben ++
21.06.21
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
18.06.21
Breaking News: Eric Sprott + Neufundland-Goldrausch + niedrigste Bewertung = Ihre Chance auf einen Kursvervielfacher!
15.06.21
Nach New Found Gold kommt...: Neufundland-Goldrausch: Newcomer mit Star-Ambitionen
04.06.21
Sokoman Minerals Closes Financing and Announces Exercise of Warrants
03.06.21
Sokoman Minerals Enters Into Strategic Option Agreement With Trans Canada Gold Corp. for Its Crippleback Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland
27.05.21
Sokoman and Benton Jointly Acquire Grey River Gold Project in Southern Newfoundland
27.05.21
Gold bald wieder bei 2.000 USD: Wer noch lange zögert verpasst die nächste riesen Chance! Mega-Gewinne mit Goldaktien! Jetzt einsteigen!