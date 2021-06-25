checkAd

STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics

Autor: PLX AI
25.06.2021, 10:00  |  27   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – STMicroelectronics Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
  • • STMicroelectronics Renault Group selects STMicroelectronics as key innovation partner, securing the supply of electric and hybrid vehicle advanced power semiconductors to be produced from 2026

STMicroelectronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics (PLX AI) – STMicroelectronics Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics• STMicroelectronics Renault Group selects STMicroelectronics as key innovation partner, securing the supply of electric and hybrid …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt STMicro auf 'Sell'
17.06.21
BERENBERG belässt STMicro auf 'Hold'
14.06.21
Aktien Europa: Indizes setzen ihre Klettertour fort
10.06.21
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Aixtron-Optimismus treibt Technologiesektor Richtung Rekordhoch
09.06.21
ROUNDUP: Ferrari findet neuen Chef bei Chiphersteller STMicro
09.06.21
Ferrari findet neuen Chef bei Chiphersteller STMicro