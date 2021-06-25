STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
- (PLX AI) – STMicroelectronics Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
- • STMicroelectronics Renault Group selects STMicroelectronics as key innovation partner, securing the supply of electric and hybrid vehicle advanced power semiconductors to be produced from 2026
