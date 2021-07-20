checkAd

Lenovo’s Back to School Sale Helps Students and Educators Stay Connected

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 17:47  |  23   |   |   

During Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, customers can shop for the top technology products at low prices. Students and educators need the best equipment as they return to school. Beginning on July 19 and running until August 22, Lenovo is offering doorbuster deals, and huge discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors, and accessories at lenovo.com.

The sale will feature MyLenovo Rewards member deals, deep discounts on nearly all ThinkPad products, and laptops starting at $239. Lenovo also partnered with ID.me to offer students and teachers the opportunity to save an extra 10% off sitewide from July 19 through August 22 to help everyone gear up for learning this year.*

Check lenovo.com each week of the sale to save big on Lenovo's best-selling products. Below are a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Back to School sale**:

  • July 19-25
    • Save up to 55% on PCs and up to 75% on select tablets, monitors, and accessories
  • July 26-August 1
    • Early access to doorbuster deals on select PCs and accessories
    • MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 3x rewards on all non-PC items
  • August 2-15
    • Nearly all ThinkPad products on sale
    • Doorbuster deals launching throughout the day
    • MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 2x rewards sitewide [August 2-9]
  • August 16-22
    • Save up to 55% on PCs and up to 75% on select tablets, monitors, and accessories
    • Select ThinkPads up to 50% off

“The pandemic emphasized the need for smart technology at home and in classrooms,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “These deals help provide students, parents, and educators access to the affordable technology necessary to tackle any challenge that comes their way.”

For more details on the great offers included in Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, please visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*Exclusions apply to doorbusters, clearance products, and other select items.
**Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lenovo’s Back to School Sale Helps Students and Educators Stay Connected During Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, customers can shop for the top technology products at low prices. Students and educators need the best equipment as they return to school. Beginning on July 19 and running until August 22, Lenovo is offering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
The Honest Company Announces New Sustainable Packaging Initiative for Beauty
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste