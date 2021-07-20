Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30 th , 2021:

- €22,134,663

In the first half of 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 10,731

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,641

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,262,866 shares for €101,660,496

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,295,792 shares for €104,417,380

------------------------------------------------------------

Recap:

At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2020), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 97,727 shares

- €19,377,778

In the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,167

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,263

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,331,316 shares for €92,529,715

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,346,196 shares for €93,676,081

------------------------------------------------------------

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Key financial dates:

2021 first-half results: July 30, 2021

“Quiet period 1 ” starts June 30, 2021

“Quiet period ” starts June 30, 2021 Capital Markets Day: September 22, 2021

2021 nine-month results: November 4, 2021

“Quiet period1” starts October 5, 2021

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

