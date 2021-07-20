checkAd

Legrand Half-year Liquidity Agreement Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 18:00  |  27   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2021:

- 64,801 shares

- €22,134,663

In the first half of 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 10,731

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,641

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,262,866 shares for €101,660,496

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,295,792 shares for €104,417,380

------------------------------------------------------------

Recap:

  • At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2020), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 97,727 shares

- €19,377,778

In the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,167

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,263

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,331,316 shares for €92,529,715

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,346,196 shares for €93,676,081

------------------------------------------------------------

  • When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

Date

Buy

Sell

Quantity

Number of executions

Traded volume

Quantity

Number of executions

Traded volume

04/01/2021

 

 

 

12 500

77

936 150

05/01/2021

12 500

109

939 758

12 500

160

941 423

06/01/2021

5 555

64

421 697

13 055

106

998 955

07/01/2021

 

 

 

10 000

43

790 400

08/01/2021

16 500

240

1 329 867

16 500

113

1 331 445

11/01/2021

12 500

96

1 004 925

7 000

102

563 405

12/01/2021

15 000

118

1 198 777

11 507

132

921 094

13/01/2021

3 000

15

239 983

5 507

51

441 013

14/01/2021

8 046

45

647 831

46

1

3 715

15/01/2021

2 805

20

223 107

2 805

42

223 464

18/01/2021

17 000

153

1 351 918

17 000

280

1 352 493

19/01/2021

7 500

52

598 569

5 000

55

399 500

20/01/2021

10 500

114

838 283

10 500

95

838 931

21/01/2021

5 000

36

399 250

5 000

65

400 200

22/01/2021

5 000

49

400 450

2 500

33

200 900

25/01/2021

5 000

60

397 050

670

12

53 587

26/01/2021

747

5

58 415

8 247

53

652 259

27/01/2021

12 500

84

989 000

5 700

55

452 392

28/01/2021

12 500

93

960 481

14 000

177

1 077 817

29/01/2021

25 000

148

1 913 756

24 900

420

1 907 093

01/02/2021

8 200

123

628 177

8 500

45

651 516

02/02/2021

6 593

81

509 146

8 093

71

625 460

03/02/2021

5 165

84

403 863

5 165

40

404 486

04/02/2021

10 000

59

775 380

12 000

136

931 787

05/02/2021

12 866

110

1 000 089

8 500

124

660 951

08/02/2021

7 020

75

547 485

8 720

102

680 628

09/02/2021

7 500

65

583 056

7 500

115

583 350

10/02/2021

5 070

59

394 883

5 070

25

395 372

11/02/2021

25 000

97

1 891 728

22 500

285

1 707 079

12/02/2021

929

5

68 746

8 429

51

632 636

15/02/2021

5 000

20

375 650

2 500

22

188 800

16/02/2021

5 000

40

374 350

5 000

40

375 350

17/02/2021

7 500

61

562 892

7 500

68

564 750

18/02/2021

10 000

74

750 350

10 000

77

753 926

19/02/2021

5 000

33

372 850

5 000

40

374 350

22/02/2021

10 247

77

757 752

222

2

16 517

23/02/2021

15 000

108

1 079 950

10 000

74

720 400

24/02/2021

17 193

148

1 244 582

19 693

176

1 428 167

25/02/2021

11 000

97

796 692

11 000

167

798 026

26/02/2021

15 000

67

1 078 450

15 000

166

1 079 611

01/03/2021

5 010

78

364 324

7 710

58

561 372

02/03/2021

12 650

102

924 521

7 650

63

560 844

03/03/2021

10 000

81

725 745

3 000

29

218 324

04/03/2021

7 220

69

518 992

7 220

63

520 228

05/03/2021

12 500

100

896 375

15 000

136

1 077 950

08/03/2021

2 500

15

182 150

17 500

106

1 294 800

09/03/2021

 

 

 

7 500

61

565 900

10/03/2021

11 250

122

853 385

11 000

88

836 506

11/03/2021

900

14

69 121

7 500

38

577 350

12/03/2021

15 500

96

1 192 066

8 000

92

615 550

15/03/2021

22 500

216

1 717 038

12 292

70

941 508

16/03/2021

 

 

 

7 500

60

572 850

17/03/2021

13 201

128

1 005 032

4 201

43

320 219

18/03/2021

25 000

137

1 875 069

17 500

255

1 314 334

19/03/2021

23 000

136

1 709 725

16 750

181

1 247 746

22/03/2021

15 000

119

1 107 300

15 000

191

1 108 559

23/03/2021

25 000

222

1 848 599

25 000

322

1 849 842

24/03/2021

20 000

190

1 489 754

20 000

198

1 490 994

25/03/2021

5 000

31

372 007

7 500

74

560 523

26/03/2021

975

6

75 075

13 475

88

1 040 120

29/03/2021

17 500

254

1 370 281

20 500

148

1 606 010

30/03/2021

20 798

156

1 645 015

17 798

179

1 408 740

31/03/2021

8 000

72

635 020

13 000

81

1 032 251

01/04/2021

18 590

178

1 482 693

21 090

225

1 683 252

06/04/2021

15 701

131

1 254 555

10 701

118

855 603

07/04/2021

12 627

71

999 262

5 127

76

406 235

08/04/2021

 

 

 

15 000

80

1 199 500

09/04/2021

2 500

18

202 750

10 000

83

815 500

12/04/2021

10 000

88

826 450

10 000

52

827 350

13/04/2021

10 000

78

829 950

10 000

53

831 650

14/04/2021

7 500

46

618 050

 

 

 

15/04/2021

2 500

7

206 300

10 000

51

826 200

16/04/2021

2 976

30

246 210

7 500

55

622 600

19/04/2021

22 833

214

1 904 446

21 433

268

1 788 727

20/04/2021

15 633

167

1 298 377

16 633

158

1 384 158

21/04/2021

27 500

255

2 281 726

21 500

241

1 785 524

22/04/2021

7 075

87

589 095

11 975

143

997 522

23/04/2021

20 600

182

1 708 584

20 000

236

1 659 830

26/04/2021

12 500

127

1 035 249

12 500

167

1 035 850

27/04/2021

17 500

159

1 458 453

17 500

136

1 459 582

28/04/2021

12 500

78

1 032 500

 

 

 

29/04/2021

14 512

115

1 188 000

14 512

163

1 188 508

30/04/2021

13 000

107

1 060 437

8 000

92

653 412

03/05/2021

9 725

91

792 281

15 000

176

1 223 060

04/05/2021

28 500

212

2 320 385

26 000

338

2 117 728

05/05/2021

 

 

 

12 500

101

1 025 750

06/05/2021

9 000

92

764 381

16 500

97

1 404 619

07/05/2021

9 344

143

808 109

8 344

32

724 685

10/05/2021

10 335

79

884 243

335

1

28 944

11/05/2021

12 500

82

1 045 096

12 500

55

1 046 715

12/05/2021

 

 

 

7 500

53

632 600

13/05/2021

7 500

60

630 650

7 500

57

631 150

14/05/2021

5 000

46

431 000

7 500

44

648 250

17/05/2021

13 175

179

1 143 736

14 556

177

1 265 158

18/05/2021

12 500

161

1 090 426

11 500

81

1 004 570

19/05/2021

14 646

127

1 261 023

10 757

163

927 068

20/05/2021

3 500

28

302 550

8 500

71

736 100

21/05/2021

7 500

73

656 056

10 000

54

875 500

24/05/2021

5 000

50

438 853

5 000

62

439 272

25/05/2021

18 750

138

1 650 381

16 250

195

1 430 985

27/05/2021

15 000

143

1 305 872

16 500

223

1 437 616

28/05/2021

11 500

116

995 559

7 000

93

606 263

31/05/2021

5 000

67

430 300

2 500

23

215 700

01/06/2021

7 500

54

643 600

5 000

49

430 400

02/06/2021

6 718

50

575 423

9 218

66

791 102

03/06/2021

677

5

58 357

5 139

42

443 654

04/06/2021

 

 

 

5 000

20

435 000

08/06/2021

325

1

28 685

10 000

56

886 150

09/06/2021

13 700

131

1 217 703

4 700

64

418 098

10/06/2021

16 006

82

1 408 209

20 006

180

1 761 595

11/06/2021

10 000

82

881 977

3 022

26

266 881

14/06/2021

8 000

63

701 539

13 500

149

1 187 534

15/06/2021

4 151

35

368 647

12 151

81

1 079 183

16/06/2021

12 500

126

1 115 877

4 630

89

413 438

17/06/2021

13 750

115

1 213 179

13 750

87

1 213 752

18/06/2021

15 000

109

1 316 889

13 000

132

1 141 524

21/06/2021

8 510

74

740 142

13 510

144

1 177 808

22/06/2021

5 000

40

440 116

10 000

72

882 400

23/06/2021

10 750

78

949 503

11 500

90

1 016 070

24/06/2021

 

 

 

4 000

34

357 483

25/06/2021

10 000

64

891 150

6 000

41

534 960

28/06/2021

16 317

117

1 454 984

11 096

119

990 318

29/06/2021

10 000

69

902 171

10 000

53

903 350

30/06/2021

10 000

83

892 575

2 932

32

262 033

Key financial dates:

  • 2021 first-half results: July 30, 2021
     “Quiet period1” starts June 30, 2021
  • Capital Markets Day: September 22, 2021
  • 2021 nine-month results: November 4, 2021
     “Quiet period1” starts October 5, 2021

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects ...

LEGRAND Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legrand Half-year Liquidity Agreement Statement Regulatory News: Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2021: - 64,801 shares - €22,134,663 In the first half of 2021, it has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
The Honest Company Announces New Sustainable Packaging Initiative for Beauty
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.07.21Legrand: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten