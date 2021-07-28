checkAd

Pitney Bowes Named One of Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 14:15  |  34   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005299/en/

Pitney Bowes among Forbes Best Employers for Women for fourth consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pitney Bowes among Forbes Best Employers for Women for fourth consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Best Employers for Women 2021 were chosen based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees currently employed at companies with at least 1,000 workers in their U.S. operations and focused around issues relevant to women in the workplace. The participants assessed their companies according to the following criteria: Discrimination, Family Support, Flexibility, Parental Leave, Pay Equity, and Representation & Career. Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regards to gender issues, from which only the recommendations of women were considered.

“Pitney Bowes is a place that not only talks about diversity and inclusion, but actually demonstrates it as well. I feel it in every conversation. Everybody is being valued. People pause and listen or ask that clarifying question,” said Ana Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Pitney Bowes. “It’s both the diversity and the inclusiveness that I have felt that makes me incredibly proud to have joined—be a part of—Pitney Bowes.”

“Pitney Bowes is thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Women for the fourth consecutive year,” said Sheryl Battles, Vice President Global Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement at Pitney Bowes. “Through generations of leadership and continuing changes in our business, we’ve sought to deliver our best to our stakeholders by creating a diverse and inclusive culture. We are proud of our long history of strategic action and advocacy for diversity and inclusion, but also know there is more work to do and are energized to continue moving forward.”

Seite 1 von 3
Pitney Bowes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes Named One of Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2021 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Pitney Bowes Study Finds Millennials, Urban Dwellers and Office Workers are Trailblazers for Smart Lockers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Pitney Bowes Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Pitney Bowes Announces New and Enhanced Cross-Border Services as Parcel Volume Growth Exceeds 100% in One Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Vaccinated and Unmasked – Pitney Bowes BOXpoll Shows Pandemic’s Impact on U.S. Consumer Shopping Habits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten