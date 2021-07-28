Pitney Bowes Named One of Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2021

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2021 . This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Pitney Bowes among Forbes Best Employers for Women for fourth consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Best Employers for Women 2021 were chosen based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees currently employed at companies with at least 1,000 workers in their U.S. operations and focused around issues relevant to women in the workplace. The participants assessed their companies according to the following criteria: Discrimination, Family Support, Flexibility, Parental Leave, Pay Equity, and Representation & Career. Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regards to gender issues, from which only the recommendations of women were considered.

“Pitney Bowes is a place that not only talks about diversity and inclusion, but actually demonstrates it as well. I feel it in every conversation. Everybody is being valued. People pause and listen or ask that clarifying question,” said Ana Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Pitney Bowes. “It’s both the diversity and the inclusiveness that I have felt that makes me incredibly proud to have joined—be a part of—Pitney Bowes.”

“Pitney Bowes is thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Women for the fourth consecutive year,” said Sheryl Battles, Vice President Global Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement at Pitney Bowes. “Through generations of leadership and continuing changes in our business, we’ve sought to deliver our best to our stakeholders by creating a diverse and inclusive culture. We are proud of our long history of strategic action and advocacy for diversity and inclusion, but also know there is more work to do and are energized to continue moving forward.”