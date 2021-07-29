FLSmidth to Buy Thyssenkrupp's Mining Business for EUR 325 million Autor: PLX AI | 29.07.2021, 12:41 | 22 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 12:41 | (PLX AI) – FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business – creating a global industry leader in mining technology.FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business for EUR 325 millionClosing of the transaction is expected in H2 2022 TK Mining … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business – creating a global industry leader in mining technology.FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business for EUR 325 millionClosing of the transaction is expected in H2 2022 TK Mining … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business – creating a global industry leader in mining technology.

FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business for EUR 325 million

Closing of the transaction is expected in H2 2022

TK Mining is a leading full-line supplier of solutions for mining systems, material handling, mineral processing and services, which is highly complementary to FLSmidth’s offering

TK Mining has an asset light business model and is present in 24 countries with engineering and global service centres, and has close to 3,400 employees

In 20202, revenue was EUR 780 million (approximately DKK 5.8 billion) with around one-third deriving from services

The business delivered a high single-digit negative EBIT margin and is expected to return to profitability by year 2024 based on the ongoing restructuring undertaken by TK Mining

In addition, the combination with FLSmidth offers large cost synergies, creating significant shareholder value, the company said



