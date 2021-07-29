checkAd

FLSmidth to Buy Thyssenkrupp's Mining Business for EUR 325 million

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business – creating a global industry leader in mining technology.FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business for EUR 325 millionClosing of the transaction is expected in H2 2022 TK Mining …

  • (PLX AI) – FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business – creating a global industry leader in mining technology.
  • FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business for EUR 325 million
  • Closing of the transaction is expected in H2 2022
  • TK Mining is a leading full-line supplier of solutions for mining systems, material handling, mineral processing and services, which is highly complementary to FLSmidth’s offering
  • TK Mining has an asset light business model and is present in 24 countries with engineering and global service centres, and has close to 3,400 employees
  • In 20202, revenue was EUR 780 million (approximately DKK 5.8 billion) with around one-third deriving from services
  • The business delivered a high single-digit negative EBIT margin and is expected to return to profitability by year 2024 based on the ongoing restructuring undertaken by TK Mining
  • In addition, the combination with FLSmidth offers large cost synergies, creating significant shareholder value, the company said


