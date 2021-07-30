DSV Keeps Rising as Analysts Expect Another Guidance Upgrade
(PLX AI) – DSV shares continued to rise, up 1.4% in early afternoon, as SEB analysts said the company is likely to upgrade its guidance for the fourth time this year.DSV posted a strong Q2 report, mainly driven by yield and costs, raising the …
(PLX AI) – DSV shares continued to rise, up 1.4% in early afternoon, as SEB analysts said the company is likely to upgrade its guidance for the fourth time this year.DSV posted a strong Q2 report, mainly driven by yield and costs, raising the …
- (PLX AI) – DSV shares continued to rise, up 1.4% in early afternoon, as SEB analysts said the company is likely to upgrade its guidance for the fourth time this year.
- DSV posted a strong Q2 report, mainly driven by yield and costs, raising the guidance for the third time this year
- The company is likely to earn an EBIT of DKK 13.3 billion for the year compared to the most recent guidance of DKK 12.5-13 billion, therefore another guidance upgrade is in the cards, SEB said
- The analysts are slightly more optimistic about volume growth in 2021-22
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare