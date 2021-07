DSV Keeps Rising as Analysts Expect Another Guidance Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 30.07.2021, 13:45 | 21 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 13:45 | (PLX AI) – DSV shares continued to rise, up 1.4% in early afternoon, as SEB analysts said the company is likely to upgrade its guidance for the fourth time this year.DSV posted a strong Q2 report, mainly driven by yield and costs, raising the … (PLX AI) – DSV shares continued to rise, up 1.4% in early afternoon, as SEB analysts said the company is likely to upgrade its guidance for the fourth time this year.DSV posted a strong Q2 report, mainly driven by yield and costs, raising the … (PLX AI) – DSV shares continued to rise, up 1.4% in early afternoon, as SEB analysts said the company is likely to upgrade its guidance for the fourth time this year.

DSV posted a strong Q2 report, mainly driven by yield and costs, raising the guidance for the third time this year

The company is likely to earn an EBIT of DKK 13.3 billion for the year compared to the most recent guidance of DKK 12.5-13 billion, therefore another guidance upgrade is in the cards, SEB said

The analysts are slightly more optimistic about volume growth in 2021-22



