checkAd

VAT Group Sees Q3 Revenue CHF 220-230 Million

Autor: PLX AI
05.08.2021, 07:05  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – VAT Group Outlook Q3 revenue CHF 220-230 million.Says global semiconductor capex outlook remains very positive and industrial recovery is expected to continue; supply chain challenges remain a risk factorVAT expects H2 results to be …

  • (PLX AI) – VAT Group Outlook Q3 revenue CHF 220-230 million.
  • Says global semiconductor capex outlook remains very positive and industrial recovery is expected to continue; supply chain challenges remain a risk factor
  • VAT expects H2 results to be higher than in the first six month of the year, FY 2021 net sales, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, net income and free cash flow to be substantially above 2020
  • 2021 capital expenditure at circa CHF 40 million
VAT Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VAT Group Sees Q3 Revenue CHF 220-230 Million (PLX AI) – VAT Group Outlook Q3 revenue CHF 220-230 million.Says global semiconductor capex outlook remains very positive and industrial recovery is expected to continue; supply chain challenges remain a risk factorVAT expects H2 results to be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Buy Infineon Despite Earnings Miss on Margin Upside, Analysts Say
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Novo Nordisk Raises Outlook After Substantial Demand for Wegovy Obesity Drug in U.S.; Shares Jump ...
EDPR Sells Polish 149 MW Wind Portfolio for EUR 303 Million
Novo Nordisk Earnings Smash Estimates; Outlook Raised
Ørsted Completed 367 MW Wind Farm in Texas, Its Largest Onshore to Date
United Internet Raises Revenue, EBITDA Outlook After Earnings Beat Consensus
1&1 Half Year Revenue in Line With Estimates; Raises FY EBITDA Outlook
K+S Likely to Raise Outlook Again, but Shares Still Set to Fall, BofA Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Nokia Soars More Than 8% on Strong New Margin Guidance
Vonovia Raises Offer for Deutsche Wohnen to EUR 53 per Share from EUR 52 Before
BASF Stellar Results Are Unsustainable, Bank of America Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Record Q2 and H1 2021 results driven by continued high market growth and strong business execution; second half 2021 results expected to be above first six months
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Rekordergebnisse im 2. Quartal und 1. Halbjahr 2021 dank anhaltendem Marktwachstum und starker operativer Performance; weiter steigende Resultate im zweiten Halbjahr erwartet
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
02.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Einladung Medien- und Analysten Telefonkonferenz und Webcast zum Halbjahresabschluss 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
02.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Einladung Medien- und Analysten Telefonkonferenz und Webcast zum Halbjahresabschluss 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
02.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Invitation Half-Year 2021 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.07.21VAT Group Q2 Sales, Orders Above Company Expectations
PLX AI | Analysen
15.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: VAT SETZT STARKES WACHSTUM FORT; UMSATZ, EBITDA, EBITDA-MARGE UND FREIER CASHFLOW ERREICHEN im 1. HALBJAHR 2021 REKORDNIVEAU (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
15.07.21EQS-Adhoc: VAT continues strong growth; Half-year 2021 net sales, EBITDA, EBITDA margin and Free cash Flow reach Record Levels
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.07.21EQS-Adhoc: VAT SETZT STARKES WACHSTUM FORT; UMSATZ, EBITDA, EBITDA-MARGE UND FREIER CASHFLOW ERREICHEN im 1. HALBJAHR 2021 REKORDNIVEAU
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs