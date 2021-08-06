checkAd

NeoGenomics Reports 40% Revenue Growth to $122 Million in the Second Quarter

Autor: Accesswire
06.08.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Second-Quarter 2021 Results and Highlights:Consolidated revenue increased 40% to $122 millionClinical Services revenue increased 37% to $101 millionPharma Services revenue increased 55% to $20 millionCompleted the acquisitions of Trapelo Health in …

Second-Quarter 2021 Results and Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue increased 40% to $122 million
  • Clinical Services revenue increased 37% to $101 million
  • Pharma Services revenue increased 55% to $20 million
  • Completed the acquisitions of Trapelo Health in April and Inivata Limited in June

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the "Company"), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetics testing services, today announced its second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

"Second-quarter results were strong as all three of our divisions grew significantly year-over-year. Importantly, our core cancer businesses showed meaningful signs of recovery as our clinical business processed record oncology volumes and Pharma Services posted record revenues." said Mark Mallon, CEO of NeoGenomics. "We also strengthened our strategic position considerably during the quarter, closing on the acquisitions of Trapelo Health in April and Inivata in June. Both acquisitions bring important capabilities to NeoGenomics that we believe can accelerate our growth in the years to come."

Second-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $122 million, an increase of 40% over the same period in 2020. Clinical Services revenue of $101 million was an increase year-over-year of 37% and an increase over the first quarter of 2021 of 5%. Excluding COVID-19 PCR testing, Clinical Services revenue was an increase year-over-year of 41% and an increase over the first quarter of 2021 of 7%. Clinical test volume(1) increased by 37% year-over-year. Average revenue per clinical test ("revenue per test") increased by 3% to $360. Pharma Services revenue increased by 55% to $20 million compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in revenue related to clinical trials and informatics.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $53 million, an increase of 89.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. This increase was a result of the combined effect of higher test volume and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in both segments. Consolidated gross profit margin including amortization of acquired intangible assets was 43.5%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(2) excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets was 44.1%.

Operating expenses increased by $28 million, or 61%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, which includes $11 million of acquisition and integration costs, Inivata and Trapelo Health operating expenses following their respective acquisition dates, and higher payroll and payroll-related costs to support the Company's near and long-term growth.

Net income for the quarter was $76 million compared to net loss of $7 million for the second quarter of 2020, which includes a $97 million gain on the Company's prior investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate due to the acquisition of Inivata Limited, a private limited company incorporated in England and Wales. Net loss for the quarter excluding this gain was $21 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $5 million compared to negative $7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted Net Loss(2) was $1 million compared to $4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, was $373 million and short-term marketable securities were $203 million. Days sales outstanding ("DSO") was 80 days at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

On April 7, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisition of Intervention Insights, Inc. d/b/a Trapelo Health, an Information Technology company focused on precision oncology. The purchase price was $65 million, consisting of $36 million in cash and $29 million in the Company's common stock.

On June 18, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of all outstanding equity interests of Inivata. The cash paid at closing was $399 million, which included a net adjustment of $9 million for estimated cash on hand of Inivata and other adjustments.

On June 18, 2021, the Company also completed a private placement of shares of the Company's common stock to certain accredited investors for net proceeds of approximately $190 million.

2021 Financial Outlook

The Company reiterated its full-year 2021 guidance, initially issued on May 5, 2021.

(in millions)

 

Guidance

Consolidated revenue

 

$490 - $510

Net loss(3)(4)

 

$(70) - $(65)

Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4)

 

$10 - $15

Please refer to the tables reconciling forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS to their closest generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") equivalent in the section of this report entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance to Corresponding GAAP Measures."

The Company reserves the right to adjust this guidance at any time based on the ongoing execution of its business plan. Current and prospective investors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before buying or selling any of the Company's securities, and are reminded that the foregoing estimates should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance.

____________________

(1) Clinical tests exclude requisitions, tests, revenue and costs for Pharma Services and COVID-19 PCR tests.

(2) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

(3) These ranges exclude the impact of amortization of 2021 acquired intangible assets.

(4) These ranges exclude the impact of the net gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate upon acquisition.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss their second quarter results on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT. Interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) and (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:30 AM EDT on August 20, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) and (919) 882-2331 (international). The playback conference ID number is 42174. The webcast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.neogenomics.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until 08:30 AM EDT on August 6, 2022.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Cambridge, United Kingdom; Rolle, Switzerland; and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as the result of the Company's ability to continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions, including the Inivata acquisition, and otherwise implement its business plan, as well as additional factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. In addition, it is the Company's practice to make information about the Company available by posting copies of its Company Overview Presentation from time to time on the Investor Relations section of its website at http://ir.neogenomics.com/.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of the date such statements are made (unless another date is indicated) and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if its estimates change.

For further information, please contact:

NeoGenomics, Inc.
Doug Brown
Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer
T: 239.768.0600 x2539
M: 704.236.2064
doug.brown@neogenomics.com

Charlie Eidson
Manager of Investor Relations and Manager of Strategy and Corporate Development
T: 239.768.0600 x2726
M: 952.221.8816
charlie.eidson@neogenomics.com

NeoGenomics, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

   

June 30, 2021
(unaudited)

 

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

       

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

368,796

   

$

228,713

 

Marketable securities, at fair value

 

202,950

   

67,546

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

106,284

   

106,843

 

Inventories

 

21,384

   

29,526

 

Prepaid assets

 

13,959

   

11,547

 

Other current assets

 

8,422

   

4,555

 

Total current assets

 

721,795

   

448,730

 

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $105,194 and $92,895, respectively)

 

112,208

   

85,873

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

54,558

   

45,786

 

Intangible assets, net

 

471,038

   

120,653

 

Goodwill

 

499,977

   

211,083

 

Restricted cash

 

4,103

   

21,919

 

Investment in non-consolidated affiliate

 

-

   

29,555

 

Prepaid lease asset

 

24,958

   

20,229

 

Other assets

 

7,674

   

4,503

 

Total non-current assets

 

$

1,174,516

   

$

539,601

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,896,311

   

$

988,331

 
         

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

       

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

 

$

91,576

   

$

65,375

 

Current portion of equipment financing obligations

 

1,913

   

2,841

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

5,642

   

4,967

 

Total current liabilities

 

99,131

   

73,183

 
         

Convertible senior notes, net

 

531,077

   

168,120

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

49,624

   

42,296

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

63,877

   

5,415

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

4,244

   

5,023

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

648,822

   

220,854

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

$

747,953

   

$

294,037

 
         

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

1,148,358

   

$

694,294

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

1,896,311

   

$

988,331

 

NeoGenomics, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

   

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

   

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

NET REVENUE:

               

Clinical Services

 

$

101,405

   

$

73,884

   

$

197,892

   

$

166,866

 

Pharma Services

 

20,319

   

13,093

   

39,365

   

26,141

 

Total revenue

 

121,724

   

86,977

   

237,257

   

193,007

 
                 

COST OF REVENUE

 

68,734

   

58,971

   

142,693

   

118,632

 
                 

GROSS PROFIT

 

52,990

   

28,006

   

94,564

   

74,375

 

Operating expenses:

               

General and administrative

 

54,638

   

34,613

   

95,114

   

70,957

 

Research and development

 

3,495

   

2,105

   

5,951

   

4,165

 

Sales and marketing

 

17,224

   

10,195

   

30,973

   

23,453

 

Total operating expenses

 

75,357

   

46,913

   

132,038

   

98,575

 

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

(22,367)

   

(18,907)

   

(37,474)

   

(24,200)

 

Interest expense, net

 

902

   

1,548

   

2,079

   

2,367

 

Other income, net

 

(171)

   

(7,405)

   

(341)

   

(7,628)

 

Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net

 

(96,534)

   

-

   

(91,510)

   

-

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

   

1,400

   

-

   

1,400

 

Loss on termination of cash flow hedge

 

-

   

3,506

   

-

   

3,506

 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

73,436

   

(17,956)

   

52,298

   

(23,845)

 

Income tax benefit

 

(2,437)

   

(11,132)

   

(1,461)

   

(10,043)

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

$

75,873

   

$

(6,824)

   

$

53,759

   

$

(13,802)

 
                 

Adjustment to net income (loss) for convertible notes in diluted EPS(5)

               

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

75,873

   

(6,824)

   

53,759

   

(13,802)

 

Convertible note accretion, amortization, and interest, net of tax

 

1,552

   

-

   

2,997

   

-

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) USED IN DILUTED EPS

 

$

77,425

   

$

(6,824)

   

$

56,756

   

$

(13,802)

 
                 

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

               

Basic

 

$

0.64

   

$

(0.06)

   

$

0.46

   

$

(0.13)

 

Diluted

 

$

0.59

   

$

(0.06)

   

$

0.44

   

$

(0.13)

 
                 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

               

Basic

 

118,287

   

107,887

   

117,249

   

106,209

 

Diluted

 

131,237

   

107,887

   

130,247

   

106,209

 

(5) This adjustment compensates for the effects of the if-converted impact of convertible notes in adjusted net income. Since an entity using the if-converted method assumes that a convertible debt instrument was converted into common shares at the beginning of the reporting period, net income (loss) is adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts).

NeoGenomics, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

   

Six Months Ended June 30,

   

2021

 

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        

Net income (loss)

 

$

53,759

   

$

(13,802)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

       

Depreciation

 

13,629

   

12,177

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

6,209

   

4,919

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

7,159

   

4,821

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

 

3,750

   

4,113

 

Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net

 

(91,510)

   

-

 

Amortization of convertible debt discount and debt issue costs

 

1,335

   

976

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

-

   

1,400

 

Loss on termination of cash flow hedge

 

-

   

3,506

 

Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment

 

6,061

   

-

 

Other non-cash items

 

399

   

263

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net

 

29

   

(23,424)

 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  

820

   

(5,051)

 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(162,769)

   

-

 

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

26,253

   

-

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(37,178)

   

(9,734)

 

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(419,404)

   

(37,000)

 

Loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate

 

(15,000)

   

-

 

Investment in non-consolidated affiliate

 

-

   

(13,137)

 
Net cash used in investing activities  

(608,098)

   

(59,871)

 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        

Repayment of equipment financing obligations

 

(1,892)

   

(3,059)

 

Repayment of term loan

 

-

   

(97,540)

 

Cash flow hedge termination

 

-

   

(3,317)

 

Issuance of common stock, net

 

8,045

   

5,469

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs

 

334,410

   

194,376

 

Premiums paid for capped call confirmations

 

(29,291)

   

-

 

Proceeds from equity offerings, net of issuance costs

 

418,273

   

127,288

 
Net cash provided by financing activities  

729,545

   

223,217

 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  

122,267

   

158,295

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  

250,632

   

173,016

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $

372,899

    $

331,311

 
         
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets:        
Cash and cash equivalents  

$

368,796

   

$

295,281

 
Restricted cash, non-current  

4,103

   

36,030

 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  

$

372,899

   

$

331,311

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with GAAP and include the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of core operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the Company's business. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations inherent in non-GAAP financial measures because they exclude charges and credits that are required to be included in a GAAP presentation, and do not present the full measure of the Company's recorded costs against its net revenue. In addition, the Company's definition of the non-GAAP financial measures below may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) interest expense, (ii) tax (benefit) or expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment, (vii) new headquarters moving expenses, (viii) gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net, and (ix) other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

"Adjusted Cost of Revenue" is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization expense of acquired intangibles, and (ii) the write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory equipment. "Adjusted Gross Profit" is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less Adjusted Cost of Revenue. "Adjusted Gross Profit Margin" is defined by NeoGenomics as Adjusted Cost of Revenue divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" is defined by NeoGenomics as net income (loss) from continuing operations plus: (i) non-cash amortization of customer lists and other intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (iv) write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory equipment, (v) new headquarters moving expenses, (vi) gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net, and (vii) other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses. If GAAP net income (loss) is negative and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is positive, adjusted diluted net income (loss) will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net income (loss) is positive and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is negative, adjusted diluted net income (loss) will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

"Adjusted Diluted EPS" is defined by NeoGenomics as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net income (loss) is negative and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net income (loss) is positive and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

75,873

   

$

(6,824)

   

$

53,759

   

$

(13,802)

 

Adjustments to net income (loss):

             

Interest expense, net

902

   

1,548

   

2,079

   

2,367

 

Income tax benefit

(2,437)

   

(11,132)

   

(1,461)

   

(10,043)

 

Amortization of intangibles

3,751

   

2,467

   

6,209

   

4,919

 

Depreciation

6,949

   

5,937

   

13,629

   

12,177

 

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

85,038

   

$

(8,004)

   

$

74,215

   

$

(4,382)

 

Further adjustments to EBITDA:

             

Acquisition and integration related expenses

10,998

   

110

   

11,812

   

1,406

 

Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment

-

   

-

   

6,061

   

-

 

New headquarters moving expenses

368

   

-

   

368

   

-

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

4,506

   

2,635

   

7,159

   

4,821

 

Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net

(96,534)

   

-

   

(91,510)

   

-

 

Other significant non-recurring expenses (income), net(6)

174

   

(1,965)

   

631

   

(1,996)

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

4,550

   

$

(7,224)

   

$

8,736

   

$

(151)

 

(6) Other significant non-recurring expenses (income), net, includes CEO transition costs, reimbursements received related to the CARES Act, cash flow hedge termination fees, debt retirement fees, and other non-recurring items.

Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

   

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

   

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

Total revenue (GAAP)

 

$

121,724

   

$

86,977

   

39.9

%

 

$

237,257

   

$

193,007

   

22.9

%

                         

Cost of revenue (GAAP)

 

$

68,734

   

$

58,971

   

16.6

%

 

$

142,693

   

$

118,632

   

20.3

%

Adjustments to cost of revenue(7)

 

(729)

   

-

       

(6,029)

   

-

     

Adjusted Cost of revenue (non-GAAP)

 

$

68,005

   

$

58,971

   

15.3

%

 

$

136,664

   

$

118,632

   

15.2

%

                         

Gross profit (GAAP)

 

$

52,990

   

$

28,006

   

89.2

%

 

$

94,564

   

$

74,375

   

27.1

%

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP )

 

$

53,719

   

$

28,006

   

91.8

%

 

$

100,593

   

$

74,375

   

35.3

%

                         

Gross profit margin (GAAP)

 

43.5%

 

32.2%

     

39.9%

 

38.5%

   

Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP)

 

44.1%

 

32.2%

     

42.4%

 

38.5%

   

(7) Cost of revenue adjustment for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is $0.7 million amortization of acquired intangible assets. Cost of revenue adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes $0.7 million amortization of acquired intangible assets and write-offs of $5.3 million for COVID-19 PCR testing inventory.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Adjustment to net income (loss) for convertible notes in diluted EPS

             

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

75,873

   

$

(6,824)

   

$

53,759

   

$

(13,802)

 

Convertible note accretion, amortization, and interest, net of tax

1,552

   

-

   

2,997

   

-

 

Net income (loss) (GAAP) used in diluted EPS

$

77,425

   

$

(6,824)

   

$

56,756

   

$

(13,802)

 

Adjustments to net income (loss), net of tax:

             

Amortization of intangibles

3,751

   

1,949

   

6,209

   

3,886

 

Acquisition and integration related expenses

10,998

   

87

   

11,812

   

1,111

 

Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment

-

   

-

   

6,061

   

-

 

New headquarters moving expenses

368

   

-

   

368

   

-

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

4,506

   

2,202

   

7,159

   

4,049

 

Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net

(96,534)

   

-

   

(91,510)

   

-

 

Other significant non-recurring expenses (income), net(8)

174

   

(1,553)

   

631

   

(1,577)

 

Adjustment to adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for convertible note accretion, amortization, and interest(9)

(1,552)

   

-

   

(2,997)

   

-

 

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)

$

(864)

   

$

(4,139)

   

$

(5,511)

   

$

(6,333)

 
               

Net income (loss) per common share (GAAP)

             

Diluted EPS

$

0.59

   

$

(0.06)

   

$

0.44

   

$

(0.13)

 

Adjustments to diluted income (loss) per share:

             

Amortization of intangibles

0.03

   

0.02

   

0.05

   

0.04

 

Acquisition and integration related expenses

0.08

   

-

   

0.09

   

0.01

 

Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment

-

   

-

   

0.05

   

-

 

New headquarters moving expenses

-

   

-

   

-

   

-

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.03

   

0.02

   

0.05

   

0.04

 

Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net

(0.74)

   

-

   

(0.70)

   

-

 

Other significant non-recurring (income) expense, net(8)

-

   

(0.01)

   

-

   

(0.01)

 

Adjustment to adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for convertible note accretion, amortization, and interest(9)

(0.01)

   

-

   

(0.02)

   

-

 

Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares(10)

0.01

   

(0.01)

   

(0.01)

   

(0.01)

 

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$

(0.01)

   

$

(0.04)

   

$

(0.05)

   

$

(0.06)

 
               

Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS:

             

Diluted common shares (GAAP)

131,237

   

107,887

   

130,247

   

106,209

 

Dilutive effect of options, restricted stock, and converted shares(11)(12)

(12,950)

   

-

   

(12,998)

   

-

 

Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP)

118,287

   

107,887

   

117,249

   

106,209

 

(8) Other significant non-recurring expenses (income), net, includes CEO transition costs, reimbursements received related to the CARES Act, cash flow hedge termination fees, debt retirement fees, and other non-recurring items.

(9) In those periods in which GAAP net income (loss) is positive and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is negative, this adjustment compensates for the effects of the if-converted impact of convertible notes in Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by adding back the reversal of recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts).

(10) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net income (loss) is negative and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is positive or GAAP net income (loss) is positive and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is negative, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included or excluded in Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes.

(11) In those periods in which GAAP net income (loss) is negative and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive.

(12) In those periods in which GAAP net income (loss) is positive and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is negative, this adjustment excludes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance to Corresponding GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP net loss in 2021 will be impacted by certain charges, including: (i) expense related to the amortization of customer lists and other intangibles, (ii) non-cash stock based compensation, (iii) acquisition and integration related expenses, and (iv) other one-time expenses. These charges have been included in GAAP net loss available to common shareholders and GAAP net loss per share; however, they have been removed from Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Diluted Net Loss per Share.

The following table reconciles the Company's 2021 outlook for Net Loss and EPS to the corresponding non-GAAP measures of Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS:

 

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

 

Low Range

 

High Range

Net loss (GAAP)(13)(14)

$

(70,000)

   

$

(65,000)

 

Amortization of intangibles

11,000

   

10,000

 

Non-cash, stock-based compensation

14,000

   

13,000

 

Acquisition and integration related expenses

3,000

   

2,000

 

Other one-time expenses

10,000

   

12,000

 

Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)

$

(32,000)

   

$

(28,000)

 

Interest and taxes

7,000

   

7,000

 

Depreciation

35,000

   

36,000

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(13)(14)

$

10,000

   

$

15,000

 
       
       

Net loss per diluted common share (GAAP)(13)(14)

$

(0.58)

   

$

(0.54)

 

Adjustments to diluted loss per share:

     

Amortization of intangibles

0.09

   

0.08

 

Non-cash, stock based compensation expenses

0.12

   

0.11

 

Acquisition and integration related expenses

0.03

   

0.02

 

Other one-time expenses

0.08

   

0.10

 

Rounding and impact of additional diluted shares included in adjusted diluted shares(15)

(0.01)

   

-

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(16)

$

(0.27)

   

$

(0.23)

 
       

Weighted average assumed shares outstanding in 2021:

     

Diluted Common Shares (GAAP)

120,000

   

120,000

 

Options, restricted stock, and converted shares not included in diluted shares(16)

-

   

-

 

Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP)

120,000

   

120,000

 

(13) These ranges exclude the impact of amortization of 2021 acquired intangible assets.

(14) These ranges exclude the impact of the net gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate.

(15) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net income (loss) is negative and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is positive, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included in Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes.

(16) In those periods in which GAAP net income (loss) is negative and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive.

Supplemental Information
Segment Revenue, Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

Clinical Services:

                     

Revenue

$

101,405

 

$

73,884

 

37.2

%

 

$

197,892

 

$

166,866

 

18.6

%

Cost of revenue(17)

57,233

 

48,757

 

17.4

%

 

118,798

 

97,680

 

21.6

%

Gross profit

$

44,172

 

$

25,127

 

75.8

%

 

$

79,094

 

$

69,186

 

14.3

%

Gross profit margin

43.6%

 

34.0%

     

40.0%

 

41.5%

   
                       

Pharma Services:

                     

Revenue

$

20,319

 

$

13,093

 

55.2

%

 

$

39,365

 

$

26,141

 

50.6

%

Cost of revenue

11,501

 

10,214

 

12.6

%

 

23,895

 

20,952

 

14.0

%

Gross profit

$

8,818

 

$

2,879

 

206.3

%

 

$

15,470

 

$

5,189

 

198.1

%

Gross profit margin

43.4%

 

22.0%

     

39.3%

 

19.9%

   

(17) Clinical cost of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 includes $0.7 million amortization of acquired intangible assets. Clinical cost of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes $0.7 million amortization of acquired intangible assets and write-offs of $5.3 million for COVID-19 PCR testing inventory.

Supplemental Information
Clinical(18) Requisitions Received, Tests Performed, Revenue and Cost of Revenue
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

Clinical(18):

                     

Requisitions (cases) received

163,128

   

114,413

   

42.6

%

 

314,273

   

258,732

   

21.5

%

Number of tests performed

281,335

   

204,844

   

37.3

%

 

542,276

   

455,220

   

19.1

%

Average number of tests/requisitions

1.72

   

1.79

   

(3.9)

%

 

1.73

   

1.76

   

(1.7)

%

                       

Average revenue/requisition

$

622

   

$

629

   

(1.1)

%

 

$

625

   

$

637

   

(1.9)

%

Average revenue/test

$

360

   

$

351

   

2.6

%

 

$

362

   

$

362

   

-

%

                       

Average cost/requisition

$

346

   

$

414

   

(16.4)

%

 

$

350

   

$

372

   

(5.9)

%

Average cost/test

$

201

   

$

231

   

(13.0)

%

 

$

203

   

$

211

   

(3.8)

%

(18) Clinical tests exclude requisitions, tests, revenue and costs of revenue for Pharma Services, COVID-19 PCR tests and the amortization for acquired intangible assets.

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658681/NeoGenomics-Reports-40-Revenue-Growt ...

Neogenomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeoGenomics Reports 40% Revenue Growth to $122 Million in the Second Quarter Second-Quarter 2021 Results and Highlights:Consolidated revenue increased 40% to $122 millionClinical Services revenue increased 37% to $101 millionPharma Services revenue increased 55% to $20 millionCompleted the acquisitions of Trapelo Health in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Planet 13 Illinois Wins Chicago License
Hilton São Paulo Morumbi Installs ActivePure Technology to Ensure Guests' Health and Safety
Ubique Minerals to Acquire up to 80% of the Port Loko Bauxite Deposit and Partially Developed Mine ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces NASDAQ Capital Market Listing
FINOS Welcomes Five New Members Bolstering Fintech, Financial Services, Open Source and RegTech ...
ReShape Lifesciences Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and ...
Kestrel Gold - Significantly Expands QCM Property
OM HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC (OMHI) To Open First Dockside Marina Store in Tortola, BVI
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
Titel
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
2021 Second Quarter Report
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21NeoGenomics Schedules its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release for August 6, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen