checkAd

BioLife Plasma Services Opens First All-Electric Plasma Donation Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 17:00  |  31   |   |   

BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, today announced the opening of an all-electric plasma donation center in Tukwila, WA. The new center opening is the first in a sustainability initiative to build all-electric plasma donation centers in the United States (U.S.), contributing to the company’s dedication to deliver better health for people and a brighter future for the world by addressing the urgent need for plasma as well as key environmental challenges.

“It is vital we grow and transform our operations responsibly and sustainably with respect for the people and communities that we serve,” said Sanjay Bhana, Head of U.S. BioLife Operations. “This first all-electric center represents our commitment and leadership in sustainability performance and outcomes, both from an environmental standpoint as well as ensuring a steady supply of medicine developed from plasma, a lifeline for thousands of people who are immune-compromised or live with a variety of other complex conditions. Leading by example, we are empowering our employees to go above and beyond to help conserve the world’s natural resources.”

As the demand for medicine developed from plasma increases, BioLife is expanding to help meet the urgent need for plasma donations. The all-electric Tukwila center is part of BioLife’s growing network of more than 150 state-of-the-art plasma donation centers in the U.S., recognized for their world-class donation safety standards. Plasma donations received at BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and complex conditions, such as immunodeficiency disorders, for which there are often no alternative treatments.

The commitment to build all-electric plasma donation centers is part of Takeda’s dedication to making environmental stewardship and resource conservation central to its business operations and practices. This is one of several dedicated programs to continue to reduce the company’s environmental footprint. BioLife Plasma Services is a key contributor to Takeda’s pledge to have zero carbon emissions resulting from its own operations by 2040, zero waste to landfill from its major locations by 2030 and a 5% reduction in water use by 2025. More specifically, BioLife will be addressing key environmental concerns through efforts that involve on-site renewable technology, energy efficiency and waste reduction – including working to eliminate single-use plastics – to help meet Takeda’s sustainability goals.

Seite 1 von 3
Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioLife Plasma Services Opens First All-Electric Plasma Donation Center BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, today announced the opening of an all-electric plasma donation center in Tukwila, WA. The new center opening is the first in a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding ...
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Prices Public Offering of 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable ...
Hibbett Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Details
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Final Results from the Longest Hereditary Angioedema Study of Active Treatment Duration Conducted to Date Support the Sustained Safety and Efficacy of TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab) Injection for Long-Term Prevention of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Steuerbescheid zu Entschädigung für Shire bei Vertragsrücktritt durch AbbVie: Takeda nimmt Beschluss der irischen Einspruchskommission für Steuersachen zur Kenntnis
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break Fee Shire Received from AbbVie
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.21Takeda erzielt im ersten Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2021 solide Ergebnisse und positioniert das Unternehmen für ein beschleunigtes Umsatzwachstum und kontinuierliche Pipeline-Fortschritte
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Takeda Delivers Solid First Quarter FY2021 Results, Positioning Company to Accelerate Topline Growth and Continued Pipeline Progress
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Takeda und Frazier Healthcare Partners kündigen Zusammenarbeit zur Gründung von HilleVax Inc. an, um einen Norovirus-Impfstoffkandidaten in der klinischen Phase zu entwickeln
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Takeda and Frazier Healthcare Partners Announce Collaboration to Launch HilleVax, Inc. to Develop Clinical Stage Norovirus Vaccine Candidate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21U.S. Food and Drug Administration Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Takeda’s Investigational Compound, TAK-994, an Oral Orexin Agonist in Clinical Development for Narcolepsy Type 1 (NT1)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Takeda Data at ISTH 2021 Highlight the Benefits of Prophylaxis for Patients with Rare Bleeding Disorders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Takeda gibt die Einreichung seines Corporate-Governance-Berichts an die Tokioter Börse bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten