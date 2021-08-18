BioLife Plasma Services Opens First All-Electric Plasma Donation Center

BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, today announced the opening of an all-electric plasma donation center in Tukwila, WA. The new center opening is the first in a sustainability initiative to build all-electric plasma donation centers in the United States (U.S.), contributing to the company’s dedication to deliver better health for people and a brighter future for the world by addressing the urgent need for plasma as well as key environmental challenges.

“It is vital we grow and transform our operations responsibly and sustainably with respect for the people and communities that we serve,” said Sanjay Bhana, Head of U.S. BioLife Operations. “This first all-electric center represents our commitment and leadership in sustainability performance and outcomes, both from an environmental standpoint as well as ensuring a steady supply of medicine developed from plasma, a lifeline for thousands of people who are immune-compromised or live with a variety of other complex conditions. Leading by example, we are empowering our employees to go above and beyond to help conserve the world’s natural resources.”