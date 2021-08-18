BioLife Plasma Services Opens First All-Electric Plasma Donation Center
BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, today announced the opening of an all-electric plasma donation center in Tukwila, WA. The new center opening is the first in a sustainability initiative to build all-electric plasma donation centers in the United States (U.S.), contributing to the company’s dedication to deliver better health for people and a brighter future for the world by addressing the urgent need for plasma as well as key environmental challenges.
“It is vital we grow and transform our operations responsibly and sustainably with respect for the people and communities that we serve,” said Sanjay Bhana, Head of U.S. BioLife Operations. “This first all-electric center represents our commitment and leadership in sustainability performance and outcomes, both from an environmental standpoint as well as ensuring a steady supply of medicine developed from plasma, a lifeline for thousands of people who are immune-compromised or live with a variety of other complex conditions. Leading by example, we are empowering our employees to go above and beyond to help conserve the world’s natural resources.”
As the demand for medicine developed from plasma increases, BioLife is expanding to help meet the urgent need for plasma donations. The all-electric Tukwila center is part of BioLife’s growing network of more than 150 state-of-the-art plasma donation centers in the U.S., recognized for their world-class donation safety standards. Plasma donations received at BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and complex conditions, such as immunodeficiency disorders, for which there are often no alternative treatments.
The commitment to build all-electric plasma donation centers is part of Takeda’s dedication to making environmental stewardship and resource conservation central to its business operations and practices. This is one of several dedicated programs to continue to reduce the company’s environmental footprint. BioLife Plasma Services is a key contributor to Takeda’s pledge to have zero carbon emissions resulting from its own operations by 2040, zero waste to landfill from its major locations by 2030 and a 5% reduction in water use by 2025. More specifically, BioLife will be addressing key environmental concerns through efforts that involve on-site renewable technology, energy efficiency and waste reduction – including working to eliminate single-use plastics – to help meet Takeda’s sustainability goals.
