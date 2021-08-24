MTG CFO Steps Down, Stays in Company in Diminished Role
(PLX AI) – MTG's CFO Lars Torstensson will step down from his position as CFO, but will remain with the company as EVP Communications & IR and continue to serve on the Executive Management Team.Company beginning the recruitment process for a new CFO
(PLX AI) – MTG's CFO Lars Torstensson will step down from his position as CFO, but will remain with the company as EVP Communications & IR and continue to serve on the Executive Management Team.Company beginning the recruitment process for a new CFO
- (PLX AI) – MTG's CFO Lars Torstensson will step down from his position as CFO, but will remain with the company as EVP Communications & IR and continue to serve on the Executive Management Team.
- Company beginning the recruitment process for a new CFO
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare