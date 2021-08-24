TruMark Financial Credit Union Partners with NCR Corporation to Support Digital Transformation

The credit union recognized that a strong digital banking partner was a critical piece of its overall digital transformation strategy. With NCR Digital Banking , TruMark Financial will be able to offer an intuitive experience for consumers and businesses alike. Plus, the credit union will be delivering advanced financial wellness tools through the platform, a core focus for the institution.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that $2.7-billion asset TruMark Financial Credit Union has selected NCR to provide a more seamless, consistent digital banking experience to its retail and business members.

“We initially partnered with NCR to enable member self-directed banking through our ATM channel. By also offering their modern digital banking platform, we’ll be able to tie members’ experiences together across all channels,” explained Richard F. Stipa, CEO of TruMark Financial Credit Union. “We were impressed with NCR’s high ratings in the App Store and their dedication to future innovation. Our number one priority is the member experience, so these factors were very important in our decision.”

TruMark Financial even involved their members in the decision-making process. Two member focus groups were given the opportunity to review demos of the vendor finalists’ digital banking platforms, with NCR’s experience and functionality receiving top feedback.

“TruMark Financial does an excellent job of prioritizing member service, which is evidenced by their unique and member-centric partner selection process,” said Douglas Brown, president, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. “By investing in our software and services, the credit union will be able to simplify digital banking for both consumers and businesses. We look forward to supporting their digital transformation.”

About TruMark Financial

TruMark Financial is one of the strongest, most progressive credit unions in the nation, offering a full range of banking, investing, and insurance services to more than 130,000 members in Southeastern Pa.

Founded in 1939, TruMark Financial is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa., and has approximately $2.7 billion in assets through its 24 branches, Call Center, and a suite of innovative online and mobile banking services. To learn more about TruMark Financial, visit www.trumarkonline.org or call 1-877-TRUMARK. Connect with TruMark Financial at www.facebook.com/trumarkonline and twitter.com/trumarkonline.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005157/en/